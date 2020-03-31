The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department has announced, with disappointment, the cancellation of its 67th Annual Fireman’s carnival and parade originally scheduled for May 20-23.
Due to the concerns, current public health precautions and recommendations in relation to the COVID–19 pandemic, the department made the decision to cancel these events.
The Grand Prize raffle will still be held at a later date. Ticket sales will continue when pandemic precautions relax and it is safe to do so. More information will be provided as available.
