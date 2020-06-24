The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market, which adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic with a drive-thru location on West Street earlier this season, launched walk-up service on Saturday a week ago.
The new feature at the site beside Culpeper Baptist Church caters to pedestrians, the mainstay of the market’s former site near Commerce Street’s historic railroad depot. Drive-thru customers are welcome from 7 to 9 a.m., and walk-up customers from 9 a.m. to noon.
The market’s Facebook page and Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s website lists vendors for customers’ pre-orders.
