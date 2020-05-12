The Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour is bucking the current trend of cancellation and will go on Sept. 19 and 20, highlighting a rich agricultural tradition hearty enough to adapt during a pandemic.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday unanimously voted to not cancel the 18-site Farm Tour and to authorize spending of $22,500 for the annual event held at various farms around Culpeper County.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood spoke up first: “To say we will not plan for September … We can find a way to do it safely and people will want to visit farms. I think we should go forward with it.”
A majority of the more than dozen participating farmers who responded to a poll from event sponsor, Culpeper County Economic Development, said they would like to see the event proceed. This is even as most other events shift online, are postponed or called off altogether to stem the tide of viral infection.
Three farmers felt the county should cancel and not proceed “unless things get a lot better,” according to a board memo from Business Development Coordinator Rose Deal.
Stated another participating Farm Tour farmer, “You cannot be held hostage to unknown fears. In my opinion, it is the public that makes the decision of planning to attend or not, regardless of what we do.”
Another farmer responded to the county poll, “It seems very unlikely that we will want to participate. The entire goal being to bring people together and provide a very nice marketing tool, but given the state of mind of both state government and the behavior alterations of least 60 percent of individuals for at least a year, suggests that we would be putting a ton of effort into preparing for farm tour, as if we already knew that there would be a hurricane that weekend.”
And another poll response: “I think my parents would be more comfortable if the Farm Tour were canceled as they are more susceptible to COVID.”
Also, this response: “We are happy to participate in the 2020 Farm Tour if it’s held. Most of our activities are conducted outdoors. We have few surfaces to clean. We can wear masks and engage in social distancing.”
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, like the rest of the board, supported moving forward with hosting the Farm Tour four months from now.
“It’s so beneficial for the county and the farmers,” he said. Chase added it was a small amount of money to spend for the event.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates agreed, saying the event is “spread across the county.”
“I do hope this September, this will have lifted somewhat,” he said of the novel coronavirus. Bates said the farm community is the backbone of the county and the county money is well spent.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier was bothered by the timeframe.
“If we are going to go this long out and still be restricted, that’s concerning,” he said. “We need to go ahead with this.”
He addressed news that the Culpeper County AirFest, planned for October, had been cancelled.
“That’s done outside. We possibly need to look at that, too,” he said.
The Board ultimately passed a motion authorizing continued planning and spending of funds for the Farm Tour. It also said any farmers slated to be on the tour could opt out.
Scheduled Farm Tour participants are: Andora Farm, Bees and Trees, Belair Dairy Farm, Belmont Farm Distillery, Berry Hill Farm & Mineral Springs, Virginia Bison Company at Cibola Farms, Culpeper FFA, Ironwood Farm, Kildee Farms – The Barn, Lavender and Lace at The Bothy Farm, Liberty Hall Plantation, Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont at the George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center, Mountain Run Winery, Moving Meadows Farm, Old Trade Brewery and Piedmont Railroaders. The Welcome Center will be at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Rose Deal at rdeal@culpepercounty.gov.
