Are you stuck at home like millions of other Americans adhering to social distancing guidelines? Now is the perfect time to learn how to “Grow Your Own Garden.”
The Culpeper office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will launch the free, three-week series this Wednesday, April 15. All classes will be held 5 to 6 p.m. on Zoom, the video conferencing app. Use the link https://bit.ly/33Sdncb
Wednesday’s class will cover integrated pest management, attracting beneficial insects and scouting along with how to grow asparagus, beets, carrots, lettuce, onion, peas, potatoes and spinach.
The April 22 class will cover weed control, companion planting, square-foot gardening and succession planting, along with how to grow beans, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, tomatillos and tomatoes.
The April 29 class will cover trellising, staking and moisture management, along with how to grow melons, okra, squash and sweet potatoes.
To register, or for information, contact extension agent Ashley Appling at 540/727-3435 ext. 0 or ashappling@vt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.