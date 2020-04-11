With people staying home as much as possible during the COVID-19 crisis, families are advised to purchase two weeks of food at a time, and make fewer grocery store visits.
Storing food, especially fresh produce, can be a challenge, according to a news release by Culpeper Cooperative Extension Family Nutrition Program Assistant Brenda Watkevich.
She recommends the website eatsmartmovemoreva.org/stayhome-tips-how-to-freeze-food/, which has helpful tips about food storage and planning meals.
"Our Better Pantry series shared ideas of healthy foods to keep on hand that are low-cost and can be used for many different meals," Watkevich said in the release.
Food recommendations for shelf-stable items should be consulted before brainstorming meals from these ingredients. As we're also now in hurricane season and may experience effects from storms, consult eatsmartmovemoreva.org for additional help.
This site will also help you determine the appropriate cooking or storage temperature, and what those temperatures should be to prevent illness.
The Cooperative Extension nutrition office can also provide information about gardening, and make recommendations about what foods to grow that will help families grow their own produce and be more self-sufficient.
For additional information visit facebook.com/vafnp, email bwatkevi@vt.edu, or call 540/727-3435.
