A Culpeper Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint recently and police are seeking information about the incident they believe is connected to the person who called in the order.
Just after midnight on March 20, two male suspects robbed the Domino’s employee as the driver attempted to make a delivery in the 1100 block of Farley Street, located off of North Main Street in the area behind the public school administration building, according to a news release last week fro the Culpeper Police Department.
On its Facebook page, the Culpeper PD released audio of the phone call for delivery, contending it was made by one of the suspects or a willing accomplice: “The subject has a distinctive voice that would be recognizable to anyone who knows him,” according to the release.
During the minute-long recording, the male caller ordered four medium pizzas with sausage and pepperoni and eight-piece chicken wings.
“Is that going to be all for you?” a female employee, taking the order over the phone, asks.
“Yeah,” responds the man.
“Give it an hour before it gets there,” she says and he responds, “Thank you.”
Anyone who recognizes the voice or has any information about this incident is asked to call Det. C. Pittman at 540/727-3430 ext. 5508 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.