The Culpeper County Democratic Committee selected eight delegates to represent all local Democrats in the upcoming 7th Congressional Committee Convention, according to a news release from the group Friday.
Currently, the 7th Congressional Committee caucus is expected to be held in May via a virtual platform. According to the release, the local delegates are evenly split between men and women in compliance with state party gender equality priorities.
Delegates for the Democratic National Convention, recently postponed from July to August in Milwaukee, Wis., will be selected at the 7th Congressional District Convention.
In addition, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will receive the official nomination as the Democratic candidate to appear on the Virginia ballot this November at that convention.
After the 7th District Convention, a state Democratic convention will be held in June. Additional delegates for the national convention will be selected at that time.
Recent local efforts, the news release said, have focused on getting the word out about community resources to help residents cope with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee has been in close contact with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s office, providing an additional conduit for sharing information about state and federal services available through the recent emergency appropriations.
Rep. Spanberger, the group notes, has held two virtual town halls, as well as sending out information about the Paycheck Protection Program via email.
The local party elected new officers in December and have been holding meetings online for the past two months, including a general membership meeting and two executive committee meetings. The next general membership meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 7 p.m. via the Go-To Meeting app. Those wishing to participate are asked to contact Jim Restel, Chairman, by email, chair@culpeperdemocrats.org.
