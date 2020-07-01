Culpeper Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Russell (holding scissors) cuts the ribbon signifying opening the group’s new office home at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420 in Culpeper.
In his comments, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Say (center, in blue) said the event was the first ribbon-cutting to be held in the town since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses and restricted social interaction across the state and nation. Russell invited the public to come and visit the new office starting July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and learn more about the various 2020 campaigns and other Democratic activities and information.
