A longtime Culpeper crop duster and experienced airman died Thursday afternoon when the helicopter he was piloting struck a power line and crashed in a field near Goldsboro, North Carolina.
North Carolina Highway Patrol identified the deceased as Eugene John Kritter III. He was owner of Kritter Cropdusting at Ground Rush Farm on Mount Pony Road near Stevensburg.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported Kritter’s Robinson helicopter was spraying corn when it went down at 5:23 p.m. on June 18. Only the pilot was on board.
The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident, according to an agency statement.
Eugene “Gene” Kritter founded his crop dusting company in 1992 after graduating from George Mason University with a degree in biology, according the business web site.
In 2017, as featured in the Star-Exponent, an aircraft hangar on the farm hosted daughter Elena Kritter, and her “Night Witches” theater troop during creation of a play about female WWII night bomber pilots.
The story of female flight was a perfect fit for Elena Kritter, flying since she was a baby: “My parents were skydivers,” she said in 2017. “It’s so much of my life, so much of my world.”
In the spring of 2011, the Star-Exponent reported on and posted a Facebook video about Gene Kritter, then 55, escaping injury in a helicopter crash into an Elkwood field. Kritter told investigators then he was about a mile from his destination, a nearby farm, when he experienced mechanical trouble.
