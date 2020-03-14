Culpeper Crime Solvers is an initiative of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division. The information and warrants provided were current as of March 11, 2020. Call 540/727-0300 to report tips. A $100 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the wanted subjects.
Alford, Richard B.
38 yoa White/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 600/190 Hair/Eye: Brown/Blue
Last Known: 14554 Transworld Ct., Chantilly, Va.
Wanted For: Contempt of Court.
- $100 REWARD for information leading to the Arrest of this Wanted Subject.
Lucas Martinez, Erix Uslin
23 yoa White/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 508/120 Hair/Eye: Black/Brown
Last Known: 23124 Roland Rd., Rapidan, Va.
Wanted For: Fail to Appear on Felony Charge and Fail to Pay Fines, Cost or Penalties.
- $100 REWARD for information leading to the Arrest of this Wanted Subject.
Jenkins, Stephen Wayne
36 yoa White/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 503/115 Hair/Eye: Blonde/Blue
Last Known: 506 N. East St. 2, Culpeper, Va.
Wanted For: (4) counts of Revocation of Suspended Sentence & Probation and Possessing Forged Coin or Bank Notes<10.
- $100 REWARD for information leading to the Arrest of this Wanted Subject.
Stroops, Michael Edward
31 yoa White/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 600/175 Hair/Eye: Brown/Brown
Last Known: 719 Yowell Dr., Culpeper, Va.
Wanted For: Fail to Pay Fines, Costs or Penalties.
$100 REWARD for information leading to the Arrest of this Wanted Subject.
