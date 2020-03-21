Culpeper Crime Solvers is an initiative of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division. The information and warrants provided were current as of March 18, 2020. Call 540/727-0300 to report tips. A $100 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the wanted subjects.
Marvin A. Ac Ba
23-year-old White/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 5’10”/160 pounds Hair/Eye: Brown/Brown
Last Known: 845 Old Rixeyville Rd., Culpeper.
Wanted For: (2) counts of Contempt of Court.
Hugo Alberto Ac Ba
19-year-old White/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 5’06”/140 pounds Hair/Eye: Black/Brown
Last Known: 845 Old Rixeyville Rd., Culpeper.
Wanted For: Contempt of Court.
James Arthur Moten
29-year-old Black/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 6’00/168 pounds Hair/Eye: Black/Brown
Last Known: 121 E. Piedmont St. 4, Culpeper.
Wanted For: Possession of Controlled Substances.
Casey Nicole Rutherford
28-year-old White/Female Hgt./Wgt.: 5’03”/175 pounds Hair/Eye: Brown/Brown
Last Known: 12058 Scotts Mill Rd., Culpeper.
Wanted For: Probation Violation on Misdemeanor Charge and Probation Violation on Felony Charge.
