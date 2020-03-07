Culpeper Crime Solvers is an initiative of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division. The information and warrants provided were current as of March 4, 2020. Call 540/727-0300 to report tips. A $100 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the wanted subjects.
Freddie Lewis Cleveland
AKA: Banks, Freddie Lewis
69-year-old Black/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 5’11”/205 pounds Hair/Eye: Black/Brown
Last Known: 702 S. First St., Charlottesville.
Wanted For: (2) counts of Probation Violation on Felony Charge.
Veronica Lynn Dodd
29-year-old White/Female Hgt./Wgt.: 5’02”/100 pounds Hair/Eye: Blonde/Brown
Last Known: 204 Spotswood Rd., Locust Grove.
Wanted For: Revocation of Pretrial.
Davon Tyrell Fletcher
20-year-old Black/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 5’10”/140 pounds Hair/Eye: Black/Brown
Last Known: Homeless, Culpeper.
Wanted For: Sentence to Community Based Corrections Program or Facility.
Stephan Lonelle Robinson
36-year-old Black/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 6’04”/250 pounds Hair/Eye: Brown/Brown
Last Known: 644 Highview Ct., Culpeper.
Wanted For: Violate Condition of Release.
