Culpeper Crime Solvers is an initiative of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division. The information and warrants provided were current as of March 4, 2020. Call 540/727-0300 to report tips. A $100 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the wanted subjects.

Freddie Lewis Cleveland

AKA: Banks, Freddie Lewis

69-year-old Black/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 5’11”/205 pounds Hair/Eye: Black/Brown

Last Known: 702 S. First St., Charlottesville.

Wanted For: (2) counts of Probation Violation on Felony Charge.

Veronica Lynn Dodd

29-year-old White/Female Hgt./Wgt.: 5’02”/100 pounds Hair/Eye: Blonde/Brown

Last Known: 204 Spotswood Rd., Locust Grove.

Wanted For: Revocation of Pretrial.

Davon Tyrell Fletcher

20-year-old Black/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 5’10”/140 pounds Hair/Eye: Black/Brown

Last Known: Homeless, Culpeper.

Wanted For: Sentence to Community Based Corrections Program or Facility.

Stephan Lonelle Robinson

36-year-old Black/Male Hgt./Wgt.: 6’04”/250 pounds Hair/Eye: Brown/Brown

Last Known: 644 Highview Ct., Culpeper.

Wanted For: Violate Condition of Release.

