The Culpeper couple stuck on a cruise ship in international waters during an on-board COVID-19 outbreak has made it back home safely following a harrowing experience.
Experienced world travelers who had previously logged hundreds of nights at sea without incident, Patrick and Della Edrington were among the hundreds of passengers sickened, likely with the novel coronavirus, aboard Holland America’s MS Zaandam. It started its ill-fated voyage March 7 from Buenos Aires.
“We may take another cruise, but it won’t be anytime real soon,” Patrick said in a phone conversation with his wife from their residence on Monday. “We’ve taken a lot of cruises and we don’t have to do that anymore. It was scary. We have finished our 14-day quarantine, but we’re not in a real rush to go out there and get into the world.”
Mystery cruise
He lost nearly 20 pounds in the near month he spent aboard the ship that carried some 2,000 passengers and crew. Della Edrington had a similar experience as the retired couple battled undiagnosed respiratory illness on what supposed to be a month-long back-to-back cruise experience.
Four died on the Zaandam while many more were diagnosed with COVID-19 before it was allowed to dock April 2 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
For the first two weeks, it appeared the Zandaam was a healthy ship, Patrick Edrington said.
“We made stops in Uruguay and the Falkland Islands. Then on Saturday, March 14, we stopped at Punta Arenas, a small city on the straits of Magellan, a departure point for many expeditions to Antarctica,” he said. “This is likely where the flu or whatever it was came on board.”
It was the final place the crew and passengers were allowed to disembark. As the ship continued its trip, countries such as Chile and Argentina were closed to outside travelers, Patrick Edrington said.
Concerned about conserving fuel, the ship’s captain continued north at a slower speed until March 20. That’s when the Zaandam anchored in a bay near Chile for two days to refuel and resupply, a tedious process during which small boats and a crane loaded individual palettes on the ship holding 2,000 people.
“We were not allowed to dock anywhere really at that point,” said Patrick Edrington, describing the experience as a “mystery cruise” in that they never really knew where they were headed.
Illness strikes
On the night of March 20, he added, “We noticed a lot of people coughing in the crow’s nest viewing area, so we went the lounge for a beverage and then to our cabin and self-quarantined. The following day, the captain announced that an unusual number of respiratory illnesses were being reported to the medical staff and he directed all passengers to return to their cabins and stay.”
The couple reported that they were sick on March 25 – 11 days after they and the rest of the ship’s passengers went ashore for the final time at Punta Arenas.
“The medic we talked with seemed to think we were part of the second wave. By March 21, there had already been a first wave, now five days later, we were part of the second wave,” Patrick Edrington said.
Their sickness started with a cough and a low-grade fever, his wife said. They were given Tylenol and cough syrup and Patrick later received antibiotics for an ear infection.
“One of the issues we dealt with was a lack of taste for the food,” Della Edrington said on Monday. “When we were trying to eat, it felt like eating a tissue. So we lost quite a bit of weight.”
A pinprick blood test given to her husband came back negative for COVID-19, he said.
“It appears there might have been two different viruses on board at the same time, one being a seasonal flu and the other COVID-19,” Patrick Edrington said.
Della Edrington was unsure exactly what made her ill, but said she and her husband both hope to soon take the test that detects novel coronavirus antibodies. They have been in regular consultation, via teleconference, with their own doctor.
Sister ship offers aid
On March 28, as the Zaandam continued to seek safe harbor, it met up with its sister ship, the Rotterdam, off the coast of Panama, Patrick recalled. At this point, about 800 passengers, those who were mobile and able to, were transferred in tenders to the Rotterdam to alleviate strain on the Zaandam, where many of the crew had also fallen ill, he said.
“At this point, I wasn’t very mobile,” Patrick Edrington said. “We stayed on the Zaandam.”
The couple - who will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this June - stayed in their 200-square-foot cabin for the next 12 days. The room had an ocean view, a king-size bed, couch, desk, TV and a bathroom with a tub. It did not have a window that opened or balcony like in other rooms.
It was not an easy situation, said Della Edrington, who recalled an exercise program that came on at 10 a.m. every day.
“I could gauge our strength by how active we were in following that one half-hour routine and towards the end of the cruise I was sitting in the chair doing jumping jacks my hands and my feet were moving, but I wasn’t standing anymore. Patrick just quit exercising, he gave up,” she said.
The ship traversed the Panama Canal and headed toward Florida, hoping to dock at Fort Lauderdale on April 2. Local and state officials expressing concern about exposure to sick passengers delayed that process. At one point, President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation, urging officials to allow entry of the ship and with many Americans aboard.
“We have to help the people. They are in big trouble. [They] happen to be Americans, largely Americans, but whether they were or not, they are dying, so we have to do something and the governor knows that, too,” Trump said at the time.
Patrick Edrington said he heard the White House got involved in their ship’s rescue, adding, “We appreciate that.”
“Break the chain of infection”
On the evening of April 2, the Zaandam finally docked at Fort Lauderdale. On the morning of April 3, Patrick and Della Edrington touched solid ground.
Wearing masks, the local couple swiftly boarded a 50-passenger bus, just the two of them. With a police escort, they were taken onto the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, where they took a charter plane to Atlanta and then boarded a nearly empty, scheduled Delta flight to Dulles International Airport, about 60 miles from Culpeper. They arrived home around midnight on April 3, ending a distressing experience.
The Edringtons are getting better and now can joke slightly at the experience, with Patrick saying it wasn’t a bad thing he lost so much weight.
“I feel good,” said Della. “Being at home feels like a luxury after spending two weeks in a 200-square-feet cabin in addition to all of the care packages left at our front door by our family and friends.”
They’ve ordered online groceries from nearby Safeway, delivered in less than two hours, she noted.
“Who would have thought that the world would come to this – where we give gifts of toilet paper and then we write thank notes for the gifts – being TP’d, really appreciated?” Della Edrington laughed.
She said her next trip would be to a U.S. National Park.
“We’re feeling pretty good,” Patrick Edrington said, adding he’s in no rush to leave the house and is taking advantage of telemedicine. He highlighted one positive part of their recent trip south was a pre-cruise visit to the spectacular Iguazu Falls in Argentina, among the world’s wonders.
“It’s much bigger than Niagara. It’s a huge waterfall and we really enjoyed that,” Patrick Edrington said. “We’re glad we had that opportunity – water everywhere. We got down at ground level and we could feel the spray coming over the waterfall.”
Della Edrington, in conclusion, had a strong message for her fellow Americans.
“I am a healthy person with no preexisting conditions and some type of flu really hit me hard. I encourage people to go look at the CDC or Virginia Department of Health charts of coronavirus patients.
“I’m not an expert, but those charts tell me now is not the time to abandon caution. This is a time for us to break the chain of infection by remaining at home when we feel ill and maintaining social distancing while in public areas,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.