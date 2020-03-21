On Friday, the day after the local health district announced a commuter to Culpeper had tested positive for the coronavirus, the town of Culpeper announced it would close all town buildings to the public, beginning Monday, March 23, until further notice.
Saturday morning, hours after the health district confirmed two positive cases here, a husband and wife in their 70s, Culpeper County followed suit with officials enacting an indefinite public ban in county buildings effective 8 a.m. on Monday. County staff will continue working regular hours.
“In addition to the closures, many employees have been instructed to work from home, but we will insure that the mission of serving the public continues to be carried out,” said Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal. “The closures will help control the spread of the virus, while allowing us to continue providing services to citizens online, via phone, and by appointment, if absolutely necessary.”
The County Board and other county officials will hold an emergency meeting by teleconference at 10 a.m. this Tuesday, March 24, to discuss the rapidly changing situation. Audio of the meeting will be broadcast live at culpepermedia.org and on cable access Channels 21 and 10.
Deal urged calm among the community.
“Please be informed, stay informed, but try not to obsess. We will get through this together and I will continue to keep you updated on new developments,” he posted.
Town staff will continue working regular business hours as well, according to Town Manager Chris Hively.
Town utility and tax customers who can only make payments by cash, should contact the Treasurer’s Office to make arrangements.
Customers should also contact the Treasurer’s Office at 540/829-8220 or payonline@culpeperva.gov to discuss payment options if unable to pay their bills on time.
“We encourage you to think local during these uncertain times. The public can show community support by continuing to patron local businesses that offer online shopping, curb-side pickup and delivery, or by purchasing a gift card for future use. While this is a difficult time, we remain optimistic and know that our community is resilient. We are stronger together, and we will endure—together,” according to town officials.
Culpeper Town Council is set to gather for a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the economic development center to discuss the latest on the coronavirus as well as budget implications due to restaurant closures. Town officials said social distancing would be observed at the meeting.
