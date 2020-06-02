Following a more than two-month-long closure due to COVID-19, Culpeper County will start reopening government buildings to the public on Monday, June 8.
The Culpeper County Board Supervisors—on the third try in recent weeks—voted 6-1 on Tuesday to allow public access, with restrictions, to certain county buildings, including county administration, treasurer’s office, registrar, parks & recreation department, commissioner of the revenue, animal shelter, airport terminal and human services.
Whether the Culpeper Library will reopen on Monday remains to be seen. The Library Board is slated to meet on the topic Wednesday night.
The Board of Supervisors voted twice in May not to reopen buildings to the public out of concern for still-rising cases of the novel coronavirus in Culpeper County. The number of community members testing positive for the respiratory illness has sharply risen in recent weeks mostly due to coordinated testing efforts especially among the hard-hit Latino population.
As of June 1, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports 720 COVID-19 cases in Culpeper County compared to 162 as of May 1.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, who previously unsuccessfully moved to reopen county government buildings, tried again on Tuesday—to success this time.
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase cast the sole vote against it, reiterating concerns about offering bathrooms for the public separate from bathrooms for staff to prevent disease spread.
Underwood said he understood the concern, but added, “If we are going to be waiting, we will be waiting for the rules to change or forever or until we build more bathrooms. it’s time to go forward.”
County Administrator John Egertson said at county administration the public could use downstairs facilities and staff upstairs restrooms.
He said the county would be using additional custodial services for more frequent cleaning in county buildings particularly in the courthouse and library, when it reopens. Plexi-glass has been installed at all customer stations, Egertson said.
“I believe we can operate without significant problems,” Egertson said
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier supported moving forward with reopening.
“We have to work with what we have,” he said.
Chase wondered about the new order for wearing masks in public and how the county planned to enforce that. Egertson said signs would be posted on doors reminding people to wear masks.
“If somebody is determined not to do so, we probably won’t be able to prevent that,” he said.
Chase expressed concern about the still rising number of COVID-19 cases in Culpeper. Cases and deaths also continue to rise on a national level, a fact seemingly overshadowed as of late by mass demonstrations against police brutality.
“They’re getting awful high, increasing 15 or 20 a day,” Chase said. “I don’t know whether now is the time or not. I want to get on with life, too, as much as anybody.”
The rest of the board ultimately voted to reopen county buildings. Chase said he’d keep staying at home and calling in for meetings, per doctor’s orders.
Rules about public attendance at board meetings are still be worked out, but the board plans to meet in person in July. Board members not comfortable doing so can still call in.
In a later vote, the board declined to lift the local state of emergency put in place March 17 by Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten due to COVID-19. The board opted to wait on the matter so as to not impact federal FEMA fund eligibility.
The board on Tuesday also formally accepted $2.9 million in federal CARES Act funding to cover pandemic-related expenses. After a lengthy discussion about regulations tied to the money and how it can and cannot be used, the board opted to wait until its July meeting to determine how much of it would be used to help local businesses fighting to stay open. A public hearing on the matter will be held.
The town last week created a small business relief program to funded with a portion of its share of CARES Act funding. Culpeper Town Tourism & Economic Development Director Paige Read said there are many shops and restaurants barely hanging on, that in the next to 30 to 60 days will close if they don’t get some cash flow.
“That is what we are trying to address with this program, to get the money mobilized as quickly as possible,” she said.
Finally, the board passed an appropriations resolution for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget and voted to appropriate funds on a 90-day basis due to the current volatile environment.
