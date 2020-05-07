Like many aspects of life nowadays, it was unusual, listening through a phone, called in from remote locations.
But reciting public comments into the record by county government was accomplished, as legally required, to uphold the democratic process, albeit altered during this period of quarantine.
Speaking by teleconference, Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson read aloud 11 public submissions, called and written in, during this week’s regular Board of Supervisors meeting held by teleconference during the pandemic.
Most comments addressed the issue of when and how to reopen business and local government.
Noting contrast: small, big business
Many of those providing input marveled at how local big box retail, home improvement and grocery stores have been allowed to remain open, reportedly with little oversight or enforcement of mask-wearing or social distancing. Others said it’s time to reopen everything.
Lignum resident Cheryl Clear sent an email to the new publicomment@culpepercounty.gov—“I am writing to request the Board of Supervisors open our county and the town of Culpeper to more businesses such as hair salons, smaller shops, restaurants, etc. It makes no sense to me why the box stores can be open and so crowded and many with no masks, and the smaller businesses shuttered.”
A former downtown small business owner, Clear said she knows the desperation merchants are feeling.
“Even with the small business loans, they are hurting,” she said. “Please consider soft opening these businesses with restrictions if necessary. Our residents need it, the business owners need it and our economy needs it.”
Wrote resident Bob Chambers, “Open our county, Culpeper!” while Lori Medley, of Stevensburg wrote in: “I encourage you to do everything within your power to re-open Culpeper businesses as soon as possible.”
Other opinions, called in
Salem District resident Thunder Lane left a voice message asking the board “not to forget about the black community in their decisions on all issues regarding COVID-19. Being mindful that the black mortality rate is higher according to the statistics,” he said.
Lane said members of the community need to get correct information and then be responsible for their actions and act accordingly. “Be free to choose while not putting others in harm’s way. Remain strong, [remember] community safety, and put life before profit. We will get through this. God bless Culpeper.”
Jeffersonton resident Linda Bradshaw sent an email with the message line—“Require face masks while out in public,” a sentiment being heard more and more.
“If we open more businesses, then this virus will spread, and it will not be pretty,” she wrote. Bradshaw said her experience shopping big-box Culpeper is that very few people are wearing masks while shopping and they ignore one-way arrows and social distancing.
“This jeopardizes the health of the employees, vendors and other customers. This is a serious health issue,” Bradshaw said. She called for mandatory masks in all stores, signs on the front door stating so, customer queues with ropes at registers and mandated six-foot distance. Customers not doing so should be denied service and asked to leave, she said.
Resident Don Doyle electronically submitted lengthy public comments with the subject line: “We Need To Get Our County Opened! Let’s Follow Data—Not Models.”
"The question is, why can we go to Lowe's, Walmart, pharmacies, tractor supply, grocery stores, repair shops, etc., but we cannot go into all. Believe me, there are federal guidelines and our county and employees and employers will figure out how to work safely and keep their patrons safe,” he wrote.
“From the data, we see that people who are older need to distance and stay sheltered. Others will be uncomfortable and can do the same. We need to be extra vigilant around nursing homes. No one is forcing anyone to participate. It is our choice, not Governor Northam’s or yours. Please lead and let’s get back to business now.”
Check on your neighbors
Stevensburg resident Don Haight Jr., in written public comments, encouraged his supervisor, Bill Chase, to contact him about community service projects in the farming village. Haight urged everyone to check on their elderly neighbors to make sure they have what they need and for human interaction.
“A little love will go a long way. I also ask that you all be proactive and ask your supervisor how you can get involved and make a difference like so many others have done,” Haight wrote.
Finally, Richardsville resident Kurt Christiansen called in comments asking to reopen Culpeper County government to regular business. If big business in Culpeper can be open, why can’t the government, he said, referring to telecommuting as “teleloafing.”
“It’s like the county is in fetal position. It is very embarrassing and we deserve better than this,” Christiansen said in a message to the county public comment phone line.
Two more local people died from COVID-19—a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s—in the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District since the last reporting, bringing total deaths in the five-county to nine people as of Thursday.
The latest fatalities were in Culpeper and Fauquier, according to Virginia Dept. of Health Data. RRHD reported 434 positive cases with half in Culpeper County, and number of positive cases reportedly much higher, according to public health officials.
Supervisor: county offices safe to visit
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood lost an initial bid to open Culpeper County government lobbies to the public this week, but he still maintains it should happen, and that it’s not political. He was asked if he felt it was safe to let the public return to public offices when cases are still rising and people dying.
“It will be safer for the public to visit their public offices than it will be to visit Walmart. I am proud of the work county staff is doing to make our public buildings as safe as reasonably possible,” Underwood said.
Asked about local first responders getting sick with COVID, Underwood said he appreciated their work.
“If the first responders have underlying conditions or risk factors that would increase their risk of death if they contract COVID-19, I would ask that they please follow CDC guidelines and it may entail self-isolating for some,” Underwood said in an email. The supervisor added he agrees with some experts that prevalence of coronavirus cases is 25 to 100 times higher than reported.
Underwood has the news release ready to reopen Culpeper County offices to the public on May 4, with extensive restrictions, but he failed to get the votes the following day. The town and county are meeting Monday morning, in person, to discuss the issue as well as relief programs for local businesses.
