Amid seemingly all-consuming news of coronavirus and all Virginia schools shutting down to stem the tide of the infectious illness, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors received a presentation Thursday from Public Schools Superintendent Tony Brads on a $100.3 million local school spending plan for Fiscal Year 2021.
Near the end of the presentation, Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood commented that “the economy unfortunately has changed drastically” in recent days with fears about coronavirus impacting the stock market and lowering fuel prices.
Underwood wondered if would translate to lower fuel costs for the school system, thus reducing the overall budget—slated to increase 7.1 percent overall.
“I don’t have that crystal ball in terms of the market,” Brads responded. “85 percent of what we spend goes to people,” adding he would look at potential fuel savings.
Going forward, Underwood envisioned “a tremendous financial hit” for struggling families and businesses. “Going to the taxpayer and saying we want more money may be difficult,” he said.
Potential tax increase
There was otherwise little vocal pushback from supervisors on the budget that increases the county’s share to $33.4 million, a 4.5 percent increase from FY20.
In fact, Vice Chairman Bill Chase was complimentary of the school district’s efforts to “keep expenses down for parents and grandparents” in regards to future college expenses due to Culpeper’s popular dual enrollment partnership with Germanna Community College. It allows students to earn college credits while still in high school.
Fully funding the school could require a 1.5-cent increase to the county real estate tax rate “after all the changes have been made and the numbers have been crunched,” according to County Administrator John Egertson.
The tax rate is currently .62 cents per every $100 of assessed value, down from 67 cents the previous two years. The Board will decide on the tax rate, for advertisement, at a meeting April 7 and a public hearing on the budget will be held at 7 p.m. on April 21. Budget adoption is slated at the May 5 morning meeting.
Budget breakdown
Overall, the proposed FY21 school budget is up 7.1 percent, with $56.2 million coming from the state—an anticipated $4.8 million increase under the Gov. Ralph Northam administration—and $3.8 million in federal funds. The proposed FY21 school budget is also funded with another, estimated $1.6 million in revenue from local sources (use of money and property, charges for services and miscellaneous).
Brads, in his presentation Thursday, referred to the projected 9.5 percent increase in state funds as “a windfall,” adding, “It was long overdue.” Brads pointed out the biennial spending plan would not be finalized until March of 2021.
“Sometimes it’s like we are building an airplane while we’re flying it, to wait and see what the state funding will be,” he said.
The increase in state funds—a 9.5 percent increase over the current fiscal year—is based on a forecast FY21 enrollment of 8,449 students. Current enrollment is 8,307, meaning a less than 2 percent increase in students next academic year, but a nearly 5 percent increase since the 2018-19 academic year, according to school enrollment figures.
The state budget, over two years, includes a total 4 percent salary increase for teachers and support positions. In FY21, Culpeper Teachers will receive a 2.1 percent cost of living raise and a pay step, worth $1.3 million. School administrators will also get a 2.1 percent pay raise in FY21. Classified employees will get the 2.1 percent plus a 1.5 percent step increase, costing nearly $467,000.
Brads stated his teachers are 4.4 percent behind the starting salary midpoint of 10 other nearby localities. The starting Culpeper County starting teacher salary is $44,105, slightly more than in Spotsylvania, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison.
It is considerably less than in Northern Virginia communities that often attract local educators such as Manassas Park City ($49,050), Prince William ($49,496) and Loudoun ($53,730). A top salary for a Loudoun public school teacher is $118,830 compared to $70,325 in Culpeper, according to a market locality graph in Brads’ presentation.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier asked if health benefits were factored in the teacher ranking of starting salaries in the region. Brads responded no, just salary.
Insurance woes, new teachers
As previously reported, all county employees, including school staff, will face an 11 percent increase in healthcare costs in 2021. The county budget will absorb the other 10 percent of an anticipated 21 percent hike due to an increase in insurance claims. At the schools, 74 percent of employees, and many family members, are covered by county’s Anthem plan. Co-pays and deductibles will also increase in the coming fiscal year.
Brads told the county board that for the first time, health insurance costs and premiums would exceed what the schools pay into employee’s Virginia Retirement System benefits. Health insurance accounts for 9.9 percent of the FY21 school budget, while the retirement plan is 9.4 percent, he said.
The FY21 proposed school budget also includes around $384K in new pay stipends for coaches and nationally certified school psychologists as well as an increased budget for tuition reimbursement and teachers having advanced education degrees. The budget further provides $1.08 million to add 15 new positions, including seven new teachers (HS literacy, Elementary K-3, Autism/MS, Science/MS and drama) and a para-educator.
Other new staff in the proposed budget include two school counselors—one each at Eastern View HS and Floyd Binns MS—a nurse at Culpeper MS, a gifted resource teacher, network technician, school division safety officer and a communications director. The spending plan also includes $214,000 for library materials, ESL materials, instruction software and vehicle and maintenance parts/repairs.
Unbudgeted positions added in the current fiscal year, and expected to continue in FY21 are kindergarten and English as a Second Language teachers for elementary and secondary, a behavior interventionist, a foreign language translator, special education para-educator, three bus aides for Alternative Pathways and five bus drivers to eliminate second routes, according to Brads.
CTE, Capital Plan
Brads noted the FY21 budget does not include new positions for the Career & Technical Education High School now under construction on the campus of the Daniel Technology Center. He anticipated a soft opening for the CTE school in January of 2021 and fully operational in the FY22 academic year.
Brads presented briefly on the school’s FY21 capital spending plan including $1.68 million for a new roof at Emerald Hill Elementary and $151,000 for a new gym floor at Floyd T. Binns Middle School. The FY22 capital plan allocates $38 million for renovations to Culpeper Middle School, a figure Supervisor Frazier wanted to be sure was just “a place holder,” which Brads said it was.
Frazier also wanted a status update on the shared entrance and exit for Pearl Sample and A.G. Richardson elementary schools, next to the recently, significantly expanded The Culpeper senior living village. “It’s a real problem there, even with staging of cars,” Frazier said of the gridlock at the schools, fronting on U.S. Route 15, at pick up and drop off time.
Brads said they would attempt to resume conversations with The Culpeper about gaining access for a new exit from the neighboring schools. Frazier also wanted to know if the school system was educating its students about the potential for massive college debt.
“It has exceeded credit card debt,” the supervisor said, suggesting seminars on the topic to make students aware of the cost.
Brads responded by stating the elected board had provided great leadership on the subject by approving funding for the CTE School, which will provide real-world employment training for the many students not on a college path.
“Bringing that back into the community is huge,” the superintendent said. Currently, all high school students are required to take a personal finance and economics class, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.