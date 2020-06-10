Culpeper County Library will reopen to the public June 15 with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
Closed since March 17 due to COVID-19, the library will reopen with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays. To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people will be allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers will be limited to 90-minutes per day so as to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms will remain closed and there will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.