The Culpeper County Library is the latest government agency to announce an impending closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective Tuesday, March 17, St. Patrick's Day, the public facility in Southgate Shopping Center will shut its doors.
"It is with great reluctance and heavy hearts that a decision has been made to close the Culpeper County Library and its meeting room during this period to help protect our wonderful patrons, staff and volunteers from the spread of COVID-10," according to a statement Monday morning from Library Director Greg Grunow and the Culpeper County Library Board.
The announcement states the Library will closed through March 31. It coincides with the closure of all Culpeper County Public Schools. The situation further limits student access to high speed internet with many in the county not having access to broadband.
The library statement said the closure "was triggered in large part to Sunday night's announcement of a guideline change from the US Center for Disease Control reducing the amount of people recommended to be meeting in public spaces and our inability to be able to purchase adequate amount of building disinfectant due to the ongoing statewide product shortages."
"The health and safety our patrons, staff and volunteers is of paramount importance," the statement said.
The library web site at cclva.org remains active, offering e-books, e-audio books, streaming video and educational and research databases. The library book drop will remain open for returns.
