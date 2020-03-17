Effective 9:51 a.m. on March 17, 2020, Culpeper County is under a local state of emergency due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal said the designation he signed follows the lead of other jurisdictions in freeing up federal resources should they be needed in case of a local virus outbreak.
“This declaration activates our county Emergency Operation Plan and also authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance,”said Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten Tuesday morning in a statement.
“Again, a local declaration can also, under certain specific criteria, enable a locality to submit for some reimbursement of expenditures realized by the county in a state of emergency. For this reason, I am asking that all departments begin to track any overtime and or additional expenditures realized by your agencies that are directly related to the COVID-19 health crisis.”
Deal said officials are working to establish a COVID-19 update link at the county web site at culpepercounty.gov.
