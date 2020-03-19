Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Director Andrew Hardy announced a series of park closures and program cancellations Thursday in response to the coronavirus and rapidly changing conditions. The restrictions could remain in place through May 9.
"Considering the growing concerns about the potential spread, the county is taking appropriate actions to limit it within the community," he said in a statement.
The measures coincide with directives from the state and Virginia Dept. of Health.
Effective Thursday, all athletic fields at the Culpeper County Sports Complex, Spillman Park and Lenn Park are closed to league association practices, organized activities and games. The complex has six soccer fields, three football fields, four little league fields, two softball fields, a youth baseball field and five practice fields.
The pavilion at Lenn Park is closed to group gatherings. All Parks & Recreation playgrounds, programs, activities and special events are cancelled. All existing facility rentals will be cancelled through May 9 and new reservations will be taken.
Remaining open to the general public and for non-group use are trails, the dog park at Mountain Run Lake Park and the disc golf course at Lenn Park.
In addition, closures in the town of Culpeper now include all playgrounds and other shared recreation facilities with hard surfaces at Yowell Meadow Park, Rockwater Park, Wine Street Memorial Park and Moutain Run Lake Park. Further, all pavilions will be closed at Yowell Meadow, Mountain Run Lake, Rockwater and Lake Pelham Adventures.
All major park events in town parks will be cancelled until further notice. The Town will be contacting all applicants to discuss these measures.
