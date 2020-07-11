The initiator of a growing change.org petition (http://chng.it/YLCfHDHj) seeking removal of the Confederate battle flag from Culpeper County’s Lenn Park said having to look at the Civil War banner makes her feel sick.
“Do you ever see something that doesn’t sit right with your soul?” asked Culpeper County native Amy Hunter, an African-American wife and mother, in a recent message to the Star-Exponent. “Well, when I see this flag, knowing all it represents, I get a feeling in the pit of my stomach. This flag represents hate—there is no other way around it.”
The 1992 graduate of Culpeper County High School added that the battle flag of the Confederacy—loser of the Civil War in which hundreds of thousands of men died to preserve the institution of slavery—should not be displayed in a public park where she takes her family. It flies in sight of a playground, ball fields and a pavilion that prior to the pandemic hosted various youth activities, including art camps.
“I should not have to feel disgusted when I got to Lenn Park because this flag is flying,” Hunter said.
As of Sunday morning, The petition, “Remove Confederate Flag at Lenn Park,” had garnered nearly 3,000 signatures. Hunter plans to address her elected county board on the issue at its next public hearing on August 4 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School.
But the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors in charge of county-owned facilities does not appear overly concerned or in a rush to remove the flag many people of color also consider a painful symbol of white supremacy.
Park’s ownership
Five years ago, the board basically ignored a plea from then Culpeper Branch NAACP president to take it down, claiming the small piece on land on which it flies is privately owned. Five years later, the Board of Supervisors has doubled down on that claim.
It was recently discovered, however, that the flag parcel has been on public land since local farmers, the Lenn brothers, gave the park’s larger acreage to the county 14 years ago.
In 2006, the Lenn brothers deeded 85 acres of their farmland off State Route 663 north of Stevensburg to the county to create the park. The land includes a Civil War exhibit the brothers built several years earlier.
Per the 2006 gift of the Lenns’ land, which figured in part of the June 9, 1863, Battle of Brandy Station: “The 1863 Confederate and Union (American) battle flags shall fly in perpetuity as part of a historical display and shall be maintained so as to preserve and honor the dignity and respect to which they are entitled.”
The Confederate and U.S. flags fly beside a small monument to Confederate scout William Downs Farley, marking the spot where the aide to Gen. J.E.B. Stuart was mortally wounded by artillery fire during the cavalry battle.
“The requirement at the time (of the 2006 deed of gift) would have to fly both flags and I said at the time, we couldn’t guarantee that as a government,” Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase said in a phone interview on Friday.
It was then proposed that the flag parcel be given to the Museum of Culpeper History, but that fell through, the supervisor said.
In 2015, when the Culpeper NAACP chapter asked the Confederate flag be removed, the Board of Supervisors voted to give the flag parcel back to the Lenn brothers. But that deal wasn’t ratified due to some citizen pushback and a change in board administration, Chase said.
On Friday, July 3, one of the brothers told the Star-Exponent they rejected the county’s 2005 attempt to give them back the Farley memorial’s plot where the flag flies.
“We told them we didn’t want anything to do with it,” Kaye Lenn said. “... Since we don’t have the property any more, it wasn’t our concern anyway.”
‘Not on our land’
But last week, on July 6, the county finally modified the Lenn Park land deed to convey the 0.03-acre flag parcel back to brothers Kaye and Wayne Lenn, who are in their 90s. The amended deed, of which the county provided a copy to the Star-Exponent, is signed by the Lenns and Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson.
“We have nothing to say about it. It’s not on our land,” Chase said Friday of the Confederate battle flag still in place at the entrance to the park, maintained with county tax dollars.
“I know (the Lenn brothers) feel very strongly about flying it, not as a battle flag, but as a tribute to ... Farley, who was killed there,” the supervisor said. “… It’s a good part of history, where the Battle of Brandy Station started, and they got a good summary of what happened and where it happened on their kiosk … To me, it’s part of the history. It’s certainly not to put down Blacks.”
Chase, a Vietnam veteran and retired coal miner from Pennsylvania, said that as a boy he sat on the knee of a great-great uncle who fought for the Union during the Civil War, including at Gettysburg.
“To him, it was never about race or states’ rights,” said Chase, Culpeper County’s longest-serving supervisor. “He blamed the Democrats, claimed it was a war of politics. He told me when he was down in Georgia, he knew everybody shooting at him was Democrats, so he came back to Pennsylvania and became a Republican.”
Chase added, “I know there is a group the flag is objected to and so I respect that, everybody’s opinion.”
He attended integrated school from first grade through his time at West Point, the U.S. Military Academy. The supervisor said he can’t speak about the segregated schools of the South, including in Culpeper, through the late 1960s.
“I don’t pretend to look through Culpeper Black eyes,” said Chase, who has chaired the Board of Supervisors multiple times since 1981. “I feel you can’t change the history.”
Leave it be?
Gary Deal, the board’s current chairman, declined to weigh in on the Confederate flag at Lenn Park.
At last Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, Deal read a prepared statement on the matter, saying, “… there is a restrictive covenant condition that the Union (American) and Confederate flags flying at the property which are part of a historical display would have to be flown in perpetuity.”
“Therefore Culpeper County has no authority or control of that certain portion of land where the two flags fly,” Deal stated.
He declined to speak further about calls for its removal, including the petition started by Hunter, who addressed it to him.
County Administrator Egertson, too, said it would be inappropriate for him to comment about calls for the flag to come down.
The only public comment received during last week’s board meeting about the flag—the topic of a recent broadcast by Washington’s NBC4 TV station—was by Culpeper resident Kurt Christiansen, who supported keeping the Confederate flag flying at the public park.
“We have history and we need to honor it,” Christiansen said, adding, “It’s not in anybody’s interest to re-litigate the Civil War.”
He told the county board to “support the silent majority and leave things as they are.”
Markers of history
Reached by phone on Friday, Kaye Lenn, 94, referred questions to his brother, Wayne, 93, who he said is unable to hear well enough to speak by phone and would have to meet in person.
Kaye Lenn said their farm beside the park has been in the family since 1952. Wayne and his late brother, Edwin, were dairy farmers, Kaye Lenn said.
He said the park’s flags are “markers” of American history.
“The NAACP has done away with the Confederate flag all over the country … and of course the flag here is just simply a marker, and that’s all there is to it, and that’s the way we left it,” Lenn said.
In a phone conversation Friday Culpeper Branch NAACP President Sandra Reaves-Yates said local leaders of the civil rights advocacy group remain aware of the Confederate statue and flag issue sweeping the country. But she said law enforcement reform is their primary concern currently.
Regarding the Confederate flag at Lenn Park and whether it should be taken down, Reaves-Yates said, “We’ll have to appeal to the family.”
In 2008, the Lenn brothers accepted a resolution of appreciation from the county board for the gift of their farmland, now developed as Lenn Park. The brothers in turn thanked the board “for their kindness and consideration,” according to minutes of that meeting.
The gift of 85 acres now has two softball fields, two fenced-in dog park areas, more than two miles of walking paths, a remote-control airplane field and many small pavilions, picnic tables and group campfire seating. Many local Boy Scouts of America troops have used the park for camping and other activities over the years.
A large pavilion with covered outdoor seating also has an indoor area with heat and air conditioning, where activities are held year round, and the Culpeper County Library has provided an internet hot spot there so residents can visit and get online.
“Like most farm owners, we never felt that it was our land, we just had the use of it for a while,” Lenn said. “And now we feel very fortunate because instead of just the Lenns using this land, maybe many others will use and enjoy it for years to come.”
‘Things of hate’
Hunter said there are many local families who would indeed like to enjoy the park’s amenities, but will not and cannot because of the Confederate flag that flies over it.
“The time has come where we as a county need to remove things of hate and discrimination,” she said. “We need to unite us. And this would be a start.”
Hundreds of people have left written comments on the online petition.
“Confederate flags have no place in an equal society as they represent traitors to the U.S. who fought to keep slavery in place in the U.S.,” wrote one person.
Another said: “This symbol of that Lost Cause needs to be retired to a history museum,” and, “Its sole purpose is to intimidate and terrorize people of color.”
Finally: “This flag may represent Southern pride and a part of American history, but it also represents hundreds of years of slavery, murder and hate. Take it down.”
