Culpeper County will open most buildings to the public at 8 a.m. on Monday morning, including County Administration and the Building & Zoning Office, though things will look different.
County officials say they are closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic in Culpeper and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, according to a news release from county administration. Most county offices have been closed to the public since March 21, although buildings remained staffed and continuity of service was maintained.
Certain Parks and Recreation programs and facilities, and other activities may remain on hold to a limited extent, but county government determined its buildings can be re-opened to the public while maintaining the safety of employees and citizens through strict adherence to CDC and OSHA guidelines for social distancing and other practices, the release stated.
The Culpeper Library will continue to offer curbside pick-up services of materials and expects to open a week from Monday with limits on the number of patrons allowed inside the building. Summer Reading and other programs will continue to be held online.
The county release encouraged the public to avoid unnecessary public interaction by continuing to conduct county business via electronic means as much as possible. Citizens visiting in person should make appointments to do so when possible and expect to see business conducted in a manner different than in the past.
Services have been designed to reduce personal interactions with the public. Social distancing will be in place and citizens will need to observe marks on the floor, signage, and other directions for maintain six feet of space from other people.
There will be a limit to the number of people permitted inside any confined office area or lobby at one time. Citizens could be asked to wait outside a building or office until others leave. The county asks citizens to respect marked boundaries between public spaces and employee-only spaces within buildings.
The County seeks to be OSHA compliant and mindful of CDC recommendations. Counters, furniture and other surfaces will be cleaned with regularity and hand sanitizer will be provided as supplies allow. Certain office areas or lobbies may be briefly closed on an intermittent basis for appropriate sanitization efforts, the release stated, during which time citizens could be asked temporarily to wait outside of a building or office
Citizens visiting county buildings will be encouraged to wear a mask as required by Executive Order of the Governor of the Commonwealth, according to the release. The CDC has advised wearing a mask may help prevent asymptomatic individuals from spreading COVID-19.
County employees will be properly spaced from each other and will continued to be encouraged and allowed to telework with platooning of employees, etc., as appropriate. As such, fewer employees may be working together in any given area at any one time. In-person meetings may be held in limited designated areas suitable to ensure the safety of employee-only spaces and areas.
The Courthouse will remain open for critical court services consistent with the Orders of the Supreme Court of Virginia and the Culpeper Circuit Court. Culpeper Human Services operations continue to evolve. For the most up-to-date information, see culpeperhumanservices.org/
The Solid Waste Transfer Station (“landfill”) and residential convenience center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Trails remain open to the public. Pavilions are open on a limited basis.
The county encourages citizens to think local during these uncertain times by continuing to patron local businesses offering online shopping, curb-side pickup and delivery, or by purchasing a gift card for future use.
“While this is a difficult time, we remain optimistic and know that our community is resilient. We are stronger together, and we will endure—together,” the release stated.
To access online services, see web.culpepercounty.gov or contact 540/727-3427. The County of Culpeper continues to reassess the evolving situation daily by remaining in frequent contact with the Virginia Department of Health through the Culpeper County Department of Emergency Management, and will provide updates to the community to include notifying the public if there are any changes to these procedures.
For general questions about COVID-19, the public can call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540/316-6302 or see vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.