One local councilwoman is advocating for a break on rent and mortgage payments owed by Culpeper residents and business owners during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
At the same time, a female colleague on the county Board of Supervisors is helping residents protect themselves from the highly contagious disease.
As life continues to change in every way and people suffer on many fronts, a spirit of togetherness is emerging. Help is needed and community response has been encouraging.
“This pandemic is impacting the entire community on every level and there are various different parts to coming out on the other side,” said Culpeper Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey. “A very important part is creating an environment that allows for small businesses, individuals, and families to be able to keep moving forward and not have to worry about closing down, losing homes, or negative credit.”
Moratorium on housing payments
A resolution she proposed, to be considered at a special Culpeper Town Council meeting on Tuesday, is asking the governor and U.S. Congress to address the immediate crisis of rent and mortgage, typically due around the first of the month, through a potential moratorium on payments. It also asks to suspend negative credit reporting.
The resolution also directs Culpeper Town Council to request all bank and mortgage companies as well as rental property owners and local landlords “consider the financial impact that the COVID-19 outbreak has had on residents of our community.”
Clancey’s resolution begins, “Whereas, it is critically important that Culpeper residents who currently have housing are not made homeless or destitute because of this public health crisis … and it is critically important that Culpeper small business owners are not made to close the very businesses that make Culpeper an amazing place to live, work, and play,” because of the novel coronavirus.
The councilwoman, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist, said in an email she thinks it is her place to speak out for her community and support measures that lift up families and small businesses.
Clancey said she would “continue to be proud of Culpeper as we demonstrate outstanding support of each other through this time.”
Culpeper Wellness Foundation is one such organization demonstrating that pride and has granted funds to several local organizations to ensure they can continue to meet the needs of the community, the councilwoman said.
Many Culpeper restaurants are also supporting the community with wide distribution of free meals to frontline employees, Clancey noted. “All of this is evidence that we know how to support each other in times of need and we know how to come together,” she said.
Culpeper COVID Mask Operation
Another example of community generosity in hard times is East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell’s Culpeper COVID Mask Operation that is using the power of Facebook to mobilize scores of local people to give donations of materials or sew protective masks, or both.
The effort has so far dispersed more than 1,000 masks—completely for free—to everyone from nursing home workers, sanitation crews, bus drivers and shelter operators to police officers, paramedics, firefighters and hospital staff.
“It’s truly amazing how many people have reached out,” said Campbell, who has made the front porch at her home on South East Street operation headquarters. “I have a somewhat assembly line delivering at my residence then the sewers pick up and sew. We also have people dropping made masks off and made headbands.”
She started the effort after learning about a charge nurse at a local health and rehab center not having access to a protective mask, a main tool in preventing spread of the novel coronavirus. Some groups are selling masks for as much as $8/each, Campbell said, but she didn’t want lack of money to be a deterrent to someone being able to protect themselves from a potentially deadly illness.
“You wouldn’t believe the people coming out of the woodwork to help. We are giving them all away for free,” said Campbell, a local Realtor and small business owner who has seen her own livelihood impacted by public health restrictions.
Thousands without work, and rising
The Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development predicts the region – spanning Charlottesville, Albemarle, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange – may lose between 24,000 and 38,000 jobs “as the COVID-19 induced recession peaks by the end of June 2020, based on an early study by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
Statewide, Virginia ranks third in the nation for the increase in unemployment claims, according to the town of Culpeper. Regional unemployment could spike to 13 percent to as high as 21 percent, according to the partnership. Pre-pandemic, the area’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in February.
“Overnight our organization has shifted from attracting new businesses to responding to COVID-19,” said Central Virginia Partnership President Helen Cauthen.
The most impacted segment is accommodation and food service, which could experience up to 12,744 jobs lost, the partnership said.
In the past five weeks, ending the week of April 25, more than 2,600 Culpeper County residents alone filed for unemployment for the first time, according to Virginia Employment Commission. Of those, more than 40 percent were claims filed by local workers in food prep, service related occupations, retail and personal care, according to VEC.
Food service and retail employees are among the lowest paid in the region, according to the Central Virginia Partnership. Their average annual wages are $19,803 and $29,267, respectively.
The Partnership said it was planning a regional forum to learn more about local challenges during this time and discuss solutions. Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson, current chairman of the regional partnership, endorsed the concept, stating in the recent release, “As a collaboration of business, government and higher education, the Partnership is uniquely positioned to advance innovative strategies for regional economic prosperity.”
In the meantime, people are struggling. The rent and mortgage moratorium resolution will be considered by the town’s elected body at 10 a.m. on May 5 during another parking lot meeting behind the Economic Development Center on South Main Street.
There is also expected to be discussion of various other local tax relief programs. Clancey’s resolution, if adopted, would be sent to Rep. Abigail Spanberger, and U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.
