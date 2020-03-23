Emergency meeting of Culpeper County Supervisors
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet by teleconference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 for an emergency gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Audio from the meeting will be broadcast live at culpepermedia.org/livestream or on Culpeper Media Network cable access stations Verizon fios Channel 21 or Comcast Channel 10. On the agenda for the meeting is confirmation of the local state of emergency declaration, updates from Director of Emergency Services Bill Ooten and County Administrator John Egertson and discussion of protocol for upcoming scheduled board meetings.
Virtual town hall
State Senator Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, will host a virtual town hall meeting to discuss COVID-19 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. Joining in on the call will be Del. Elizabeth Guzman, Del. Joshua Cole, Del. Michael Webert and Dr. Wade Kartchner from the Virginia Department of Health.
Community questions will be taken along with discussion on the latest developments in the effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus in this region. Submit questions to DelEGuzman@House.Virignia.Gov before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Access the virtual town hall at https://tinyurl.com/COVID19TownHall
Service, meeting cancellations
Amissville United Methodist Church has cancelled Sunday School and Sunday services. The April 4 Fish Fry in the church fellowship hall has been postponed.
The March meeting of the Culpeper Public Transportation Board has been cancelled.
Bagged lunches
Amid the pandemic, the local food distribution chain remains yet unbroken.
Grill 309 on South Main Street in Culpeper, with support from Yates Properties, announced Monday it would be offering free bagged lunches for youth 17 and younger 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m., while supplies last. A parent must be present at pickup.
Choices include peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Honey Nut Cheerios or turkey and American cheese sandwich. All are served with either sliced apples or raspberry yogurt and milk. Call ahead and give the child’s name for door pickup.
Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show cancelled
The 2020 CRM Farm Show at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, scheduled for July 9-13, has been cancelled due to COVID-19, according to a post from Culpeper County 4-H.
The Farm Show Board wanted to limit financial burden on families who have not yet purchased animals, wants help thinking of alternatives for families who have already purchased animals, and was concerned about the ability for buyers to contribute to a large scale sale like is usually hosted.
The cancellation came as devastating news for 4-H families. Submit questions and ideas to Cmrfarmshow@gmail.com A contingency plan is in the works.
Building trade workers certified as “essential” personnel during pandemic
The State Corporation Commission has certified providers in the electric, gas, water, and sewer industries in Virginia as critical infrastructure industry workers during the coronavirus national health emergency. The designation ensures continued operations of critical services to all customers – residential, business and government.
The Commission’s order means that utility service providers and their workers receive priority status to obtain resources necessary to continue uninterrupted delivery of vital services to Virginians. It also means these utilities should take all necessary steps to identify and protect essential workers needed to operate resiliently during the COVID-19 pandemic response. The designation is effective until further notice.
Orange County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office closes to publicBy order on Monday from Judge Dale Durrer, the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is closed to the public through March. The office will remain operational and will respond as circumstances warrant, to telephone, fax and email 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Harbor Freight to donate protective equipment to hospitals
Harbor Freight Tools, with a location in Culpeper, announced it is donating its entire supply of the personal protective equipment items listed below to front line hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities it serves. Items to be donated are N95 Masks, face shields and 5 and 7 mil Nitrile Gloves.
Hospital officials can request the donation at https://www.harborfreight.com/ppe-request.html Those wishing to nominate a hospital for the donation can contact hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line, and the company team will follow-up.
“Although we certainly won’t have enough of these supplies to fill everyone’s needs, we’re going to donate everything we’ve got,” said Harbor Freight Tools Owner Eric Smidt.
