Contrary to rapidly-circulating false statements on local social media traffic Wednesday, Culpeper authorities are not and will not be stopping people on the road to ask for proof of “travel papers” during the state order to stay at home amid the pandemic.
What Culpeper authorities are doing is assessing potential violations of the order, in place until June 10, on a case-by-case basis while continuing to educate the public about the unprecedented public health measure, and why it is in place.
In a news release Wednesday, the Culpeper Police Department stressed the importance of the order and for citizen compliance with it for everyone’s safety. It is meant to slow the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus so as to better shield the public, first responders, health care professionals and other frontline workers.
Other than travel exceptions included in the order, primarily for essential employee work travel and grocery trips, “Everyone shall stay at home and not gather in groups larger than 10 people,” the PD said.
The Police Department will continue to educate citizens, businesses, and others to ensure compliance of the order. If any incident, business opening, or gathering goes beyond this policy, it will be handled on a case-by-case basis, according to the news release.
Culpeper authorities received many messages and calls Wednesday regarding fake news circulating on social media related to reports of deputies pulling cars over and asking for documents from their work allowing them to be on the road.
This is completely false, the Culpeper PD and Sheriff’s Office said, and will not be happening here.
“The Culpeper Police Department will continue to handle all essential calls of service and conduct traffic stops to ensure public safety during this difficult time for all,” the release stated. “We ask the community to please comply with Gov. Northam’s order, recommendations from the CDC and the Va. Dept. of Health. Your compliance is for your safety, your family’s safety, and the safety of those around you.”
Virginia State Police, also on Wednesday, urged all Virginians to comply with the order and to stay home. Troopers, for their personal protection and for the safety of the public, are minimizing direct contact with the public, according to a news release from VSP Spokeswoman Corrine Geller. The agency has cancelled or postponed all of its events through June 10.
“Gov. Northam has directed state and local law enforcement to initially address violations with education and warnings. Persistent violations can result in individuals or businesses being charged with a class one misdemeanor, which carries up to a year in jail and $2,500 fine,” State Police said.
Recent state actions have closed all dine-in restaurant, winery and brewery options, health clubs, public beaches, parks, schools and colleges, theaters and all other entertainment venues attracting groups of 10 or greater. This does not apply to family members living in the same house, according to Geller, or the operation of businesses allowed to remain open and those open with 10 or less customers. Virginia State Police have been and will continue to assess violations of the emergency order on a case-by-case basis.
According to Geller, troopers will not be making random stops or conducting checkpoints to determine if motorists are on the road for a permitted reason, which the emergency order allows, according to the news release.
“The law still requires law enforcement to have reasonable suspicion to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle,” Geller said in the release.
State Police, however, will continue to maintain a visible presence in the community and on the roads for the safety of residents and those working and traveling in Virginia. The emergency order does not require people to carry documentation related to their purpose of travel.
It also does not restrict non-Virginians from traveling into or through the state or Virginians from leaving the state, according to State Police. Northam has advised Virginians returning from out-of-state and/or international travel to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office stated it is also not stopping people to check for any type of paperwork during the emergency order. CCSO encouraged people to rely on trusted sources of information and stressed an important message: “Virginia’s health is in your hands, Do your part—stay home.”
