A northern Culpeper County convenience store was robbed at knife-point last week and authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect.
The reported incident occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. on April 15 at Elkwood Southern States, 13655 Beverly Ford Road, according to the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.
A light-skinned, possibly Hispanic man with black hair entered the business, displayed a knife, and demanded an employee open the cash register, police said.
The man was further described as approximately 5’6” and weighing 250-270 pounds. He fled the store in a white Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan with a sunroof and no front license plate, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office released still photos from store surveillance video from the time of the reported robbery. Anyone with information about identity or whereabouts of the individual should contact 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300.
