The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced late Friday night that two Culpeper residents in their 70s have tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Health Department staff will be contacting people identified as their close contacts, who will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
The two patients, a married couple, reside in the same household. Their cases mark the first positive COVID-19 cases in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the agency said.
The patients described a rapid onset of symptoms, “and quickly self-isolated, which greatly limited potential contacts,” the district said.
To protect the patients’ confidentiality, the health district said no further information about the patients will be released.
COVID-positive Culpeper worker
Health officials have communicated with the close contacts of the Culpeper County worker who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and asked them to self-quarantine, the agency said Friday.
“Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District staff have communicated with everyone identified as close contacts of this individual. They have all been asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the potential exposure,” the district said in a statement. “All potential exposure occurred on a single day at a business location in Culpeper.
“No other persons in Culpeper County were exposed to this individual and no one else is asked to quarantine at this time,” the district added. “To protect patient confidentiality no further information about the business name or patient can be released.”
The person works in Culpeper County, but lives elsewhere, the district reported Thursday evening when announcing the first COVID-19 case linked to Culpeper.
Nearly 9,300 people commute to Culpeper County per day, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. The most commuters (about 2,700 people) drive to Culpeper from the surrounding counties of Orange, Madison and Fauquier, where no cases of coronavirus have yet been diagnosed.
Otherwise, the top 10 places of origin for commuters to Culpeper include Spotsylvania (729 commuters to Culpeper), Prince William County (389), Fairfax (364), Loudoun (326) and Stafford (267), VEC reported in its Community Profile for Culpeper. Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in all of those counties.
Some 14,220 Culpeper residents commute to work outside of the county every day, VEC reported.
Officials urge hand washing, social distancing
As the district receives laboratory results, its local public health staff work diligently to isolate patients and identify community members who may have been exposed, the agency said.
“It is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on isolation and quarantine,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, RRHD director. “All community members should be following the guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene. Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic.”
Culpeper residents should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 individuals.
If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise), you should seriously consider staying at home.
“We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus,” Dr. Kartchner said.
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms.
But in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the health district encourages these effective behaviors:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change.
RRHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302.
For the latest on COVID-19, visit: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.
The Culpeper cases are reflected in the VDH website dashboard, which is updated daily.
