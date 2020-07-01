Who knows exactly why, but business is booming at Culpeper County’s community garden.
Since spring, every one of its 32 plots has been reserved, planted and tended by a mix of new gardeners, families and green thumbs with years of experience.
Whether people are doing it for the fresh, free food; sunshine and exercise; or fun outdoor time with friends and family, the 15-by-12-foot garden plots at the Culpeper Farmers’ Co-op on U.S. 15 Business haven’t been this busy in years.
“Right now, we’re full,” said Brenda Watkevich, the local nutrition expert who manages the garden. “I’m happy. I really think people are more into gardening now. Growing your own food has really taken off.”
The COVID-19 pandemic may have prompted more people to try growing their own vegetables this spring, as supply-chain shortages hit grocery stores, Watkevich said.
So, too, getting more of the word out through local news media about the garden plots’ availability may be helped, she said.
Watkevich, the program assistant for the Family Nutrition Program at the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Culpeper office, began promoting the garden earlier this year, and saw a strong response this spring.
The majority of people who grow vegetables there have no place at home to do so, she said. The community garden, created 11 years ago in partnership with the CFC Farm & Home Center, provides Culpeper’s only free plots for growing veggies, so far as Watkevich knows.
Across the country, garden centers and big-box retailers such as Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot are selling more seeds and plants. Home gardening is booming as people hunger for fresh produce and something new to tackle.
“It’s good to get outside during this COVID thing,” said Watkevich, a gardener since girlhood.
She said she finds inspiration in the very act of growing food and flowers.
“Gardeners have to hope,” Watkevich said. “Aren’t gardens hope? You’re hoping a seed is going to feed you. I know there is no poison on it. I know who handled the plant. I try to eat as well as I can l. That’s why I garden.”
She said she hopes that is true of others, too. “I’d love to have people think that this is a way of taking care of the earth,” she said.
To keep people safe, Watkevich comes to the garden with masks, gives them out and encourages people to wear them. She also offers sanitizing wipes, and tries to educate people about the novel coronavirus virus. The garden’s picnic table, a gathering spot, bears a photo of masks and sanitizing wipes.
Larry Thompson, who has been tending plants in the community garden for the past four years, grows vegetables for himself and his mother and to give to his neighbors, Watkevich said. He let her pick vegetables--including 25 pounds of greens--that she donated to the Culpeper Food Closet and The Free Clinic of Culpeper.
He lives near the Sheriff’s Office and walks the two-plus miles to reach the garden for fitness. “I think people like to wave at me as I walk along,” Thompson said.
He is semi-retired these days. Before the coronavirus changed everyone’s lives, he did remodeling work in Northern Virginia. Now, he’s doing custodial work in Culpeper and enjoying not having to commute.
Thompson said he grew up gardening, has been tending to plants “since I learned how to walk.”
“Now that I have a little more time to do it, it’s really an enjoyment for me,” he said. “I like to give what I grow to people who can’t garden.”
“Mr. Thompson is wonderful,” Watkevich said. “He’s often here, much more than I am, and other gardeners come to him for help. He knows a lot about growing things. People ask his advice, and he works so well with them.”
Deborah Galan and her 9-year-old son, Nathan, are much newer to gardening. He declared that “it’s pretty fun and interesting.”
“I like bringing Nathan here and having us both work and learn about growing things,” his mom said.
Vince and Jessica Miller, who are nurses at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, started a plot this spring for the first time after reading about the garden in the Culpeper Star-Exponent. They don’t have space at home to garden.
“We like to bring the kids here and have us all work together,” Vince said.
The Millers and their children, Aiden, 14; Kaylee, 11; Peyton, 9; Clint, 9; Grace, 7; and Annabell, 3, grew peas, lettuce and carrots earlier, and the vegetables prospered. Now, as the weather warms, they’re growing tomatoes, beans, cucumbers and beets.
People’s garden plots are almost entirely devoted to vegetables, but Watkevich always grown sunflowers, just to perk the place up. They’re just starting to blossom now.
“People tell me they love the sunflowers, it cheers them up when they drive by, so I always grow them,” Watkevich said. “Also they attract bees, so that’s good.”
She also grows other kinds of flowers to attract different pollinators.
