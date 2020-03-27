GIANT, urging people to limit purchases, launches #MoreForAll
As the country navigates the COVID-19 pandemic together, the GIANT Company wants to make sure everyone in its local communities has a full plate tomorrow and beyond.
To that end, the company on Thursday launched a social media campaign titled #MoreForAll on its Facebook page. As grocers continue to do their part and as key products return to store shelves, GIANT is asking its customers to limit their purchases to what they truly need right now.By giving everyone access to essential items, customers will allow everyone to care for themselves and their families and ensure local food banks can continue to serve their communities in this time of need. See the video at https://spaces.hightail.com/space/XS91yVw5s1
5K Run & Walk for Hope postponed
The Living the Dream Foundation 5th Annual 5K Run and Walk for Hope on April 18 in Yowell Meadow Park has been postponed to a future date.
Event organizers hope to host the Walk for Hope sometime later this year after the world comes back to some sense of normalcy.
“Our mission of raising awareness of depression, substance abuse and suicide is more important now than ever before,” said Living the Dream co-founder Gloria Long. “As always, we welcome and anticipate your suggestions, ideas and support. Stay safe, support each other and we will all get through this together.”
See Living the Dream Foundation on Facebook.
More closures in Shenandoah NP, including bathrooms
Shenandoah National Park has closed all of its bathrooms amid additional modifications to park operations announced Thursday in support of efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Effective March 26, other changes in the park include closure of the backcountry to overnight camping through April 30. There is no overnight camping in the park at this time.
Already closed are Appalachian Trail huts, shelters, and cabins; Old Rag and Whiteoak-Cedar Run circuit hikes and all visitor centers. Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville, and the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority have closed the recreational area around Sugar Hollow Reservoir.
For tentative opening dates of other facilities, see nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/hours.htm
Concessions-operated facilities will open with operational restrictions. Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore opened Thursday with a limit of 10 people in the store at a time. Big Meadows Wayside will Friday with the same restriction. There will also be no prepared food and the dining room is closed.
Outdoor spaces at Shenandoah National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived.
Sunrise service cancelled
There will be no Easter Sunrise Service at Antioch Baptist Church in Madison. It was slated to happen at 7:30 a.m. on April 12, followed by breakfast.
Small Business Economic Injury Disaster Loans
The Small Business Development Center at Culpeper announces t U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus. Small business owners in all U.S. states and territories are eligible to apply.
SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance and can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for non-profits.
SBA offers loans with long-term repayments, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay. For information, contact the disaster assistance customer service center at 1-800-659-2955) or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center at Culpeper is a Resource Partner and can assist with questions concerning the loan program. For assistance, contact David Reardon, Business Consultant at 540/727-0638 or dreardon@lfcc.edu .
