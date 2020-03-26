Atty. Gen. Herring fights price gouging
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Wednesday joined 33 attorneys general in urging Amazon, Facebook, Ebay, Walmart, and Craigslist to more rigorously monitor price gouging practices by online sellers using their services.
“We are in the middle of a national public health crisis and the last thing folks should be worrying about is someone charging insanely high prices for necessary goods like cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers, or medicines,” Herring said in a statement. “While Virginia law offers protections for folks against price gouging, online marketplaces like Amazon, Facebook or Craigslist must be regulated by their parent companies to make sure people aren’t taking advantage of this crisis.”
Examples of price-gouging at these sites in March include: on Craigslist, a two-liter bottle of hand sanitizer was being sold for $250; on Facebook Marketplace, an eight-ounce bottle was being sold for $40; and on Ebay, packs of face masks were being sold for $40 and $50, according to Herring.
Suspected violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act should be reported to 800/552-9963 or consumer@oag.state.va.us
Discover hidden sites at Montpelier in virtual woods walk
Join Dr. Matthew Reeves, Director of Archaeology & Landscape Restoration at James Madison’s Montpelier, in a virtual tour of the Orange County presidential estate’s woods to learn about the hidden plantation landscape under the tree canopy.
In a virtual woods walk from 1 to 2 p.m. this Sunday, March 29, Reeves will discuss how Montpelier is exploring the hidden agricultural sites and slave quarters being discovered through metal detector surveys, archaeological excavations, and LiDAR imagery.
This multimedia presentation will take place through Zoom—register now for a link to participate in the program for $10/person. montpelier.org/events/archaeology-walking-tour-exploring-the-hidden-plantation-sites-in-montpelier-s-woods
Youth Leadership Academy application deadline this week
The deadline is this Friday, March 27 to apply for the Youth Leadership Academy.
The four-day program is for rising high school sophomores, juniors and will take place July 13-16 on the campus of Virginia State University in Petersburg. All expenses are paid.
An annual initiative of the Virginia Board for People With Disabilities, the event will provide participants an opportunity to participate in customized learning and fun through personal and career, advocacy, and leadership development activities. Only 25 students will be selected through a highly-competitive application process, with the chosen allowed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop themselves and make lifelong friends. Delegates will learn directly from peer mentors and successful adult role models while they work on their own personal leadership plans, enhance communications skills, visit the state capitol and have a chance to speak directly to state legislators and policymakers. Apply at https://www.vaboard.org/yla.htm
Coronavirus closes Old Rag to hikers indefinitely
Shenandoah National Park, in response to guidance from the CDC and Virginia Department of Health, has announced additional modifications to operations in support of federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As of March 25, the Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon-Cedar Run circuit hikes are closed indefinitely in response to an increased risk to visitors and staff due to the virus. Among the most popular hikes in the park, both have recently become overwhelmed with visitors, according to a park news release.
Visitors have been unable to practice social distancing because of multiple congestion points along the trails at rock scrambles, waterfall viewpoints and the summit of Old Rag. The park also cannot assure that visitors are able to meet hand sanitation guidance in these remote locations, the release stated.
Nethers Road (Route 600) and Weakley Hollow Road (Route 600) leading to trail heads for these hikes at the park boundary in Madison County remain closed to the public indefinitely. Signs are posted at all trail heads and trail intersections to inform visitors of the closures.
Other outdoor, less-traveled spaces at Shenandoah National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors, the release stated. Services are limited in the park and officials urge visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, such as pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy. See park updates at nps.gov/coronavirus.
Culpeper Sheriff: STAY HOME
Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins is asking county citizens to follow Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders for closure of all non-essential businesses in order to help protect the community and its families during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We cannot say it enough. Please STAY HOME. Wash your hands often. If YOU STAY HOME as much as you feasibly can, you will be doing your part to keep yourself, your family, and our community safe by following these orders, as well as the guidelines outlined previously by the CDC regarding physical distancing,” according to a CCSO post on Wednesday.
Redneck Tenors concert in Culpeper cancelled—for now
The Broadway Bound concert featuring the 3 Redneck Tenors will not be presented on April 25 in Culpeper due to the coronavirus. STAGE ALIVE! has not yet rescheduled the concert, but organizers will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate available options after the threat has passed. For information, contact Stage Alive CCA at 540/972-7117.
Atlantic to broadcast Spanberger coronavirus interview
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will discuss the coronavirus pandemic at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, during a live online conversation hosted by The Atlantic magazine.
“As the Trump administration searches for ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local leaders are taking bold action,”
AtlanticLIVE said in announcing the webinar. “They are closing schools, restricting nonessential businesses, and requiring residents to shelter in place.”
Hogan will detail his administration’s plans to ease the pandemic and what the federal government needs to do to help states. Spanberger will discuss what to expect from the coronavirus-relief legislation that has passed Congress. They will take questions from participants.
Anyone with a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device can register and participate at https://www.theatlantic.com/live.
