Culpeper County Board emergency meeting by teleconference on TuesdayThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will convene for an emergency meeting by teleconference 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31.
The board will hear COVID-19 updates from Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten and County Administrator John Egertson. Also on the agenda is discussion on impacts to the county budget of the pandemic emergency.
Aging Together coalition forms to focus on senior needs during coronavirusAging Together has formed a temporary coalition to focus on lowering risks for older adults during the coronavirus crisis.
The regional nonprofit connecting people to resources perseveres on the principle that partnerships are powerful and especially in this time of pandemic concern, according to a news release from Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps.
“We realize the immense concern for the safety and wellness of the older adult population right now, especially because the largest percentage of deaths from the COVID virus are age 70 and above” she said. “We have developed a temporary coalition of regional professionals who meet via weekly webinars to determine priorities and action plans that help lower the risk to older adults while keeping them from feeling anxiety and isolation.”
The coalition, which met for the first time last week, aims to eliminate confusion about how to help people while ensuring they remain at home or within assisted living facilities. Isolation is one of the biggest concerns, as it leads to depression, confusion, anxiety and loneliness.
“Aging Together is implemental in connecting people to services and resources that help, as well as forming partnerships to resolve issues,” Phipps said.
The agency is continuing to work normal hours through telework. All of its in-person programs have been cancelled or postponed through July 1. Webinar and virtual resources are planned. To contact Aging Together, leave a message at 540/829-6405. County Team members and community partners are invited to join the agency’s weekly touch-base calls for resolution of community needs.
Email ephipps@agingtogether.org to be added to the meeting list.
Orange County real estate assessment appeal deadline extendedThe Orange County Board of Supervisors has extended the 2020 Real Estate Assessment appeal deadline to 5 p.m. on April 30.
Previously, all applications were due to the County Administrator’s Office by March 31. The appeal form and guidelines can be found at http://www.orangecountyva.gov/730/2020-General-Reassessment.
For information, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue at 540/672-4441 or the County Administrator at 540/672-3313.
Columbia Gas supports Virginia charities helping during coronavirus
The charitable foundation supported by Columbia Gas of Virginia’s parent company, NiSource Inc., on Friday announced $175,000 in donations in coronavirus relief support across the state.
The grants will benefit organizations helping provide care and comfort to communities and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis, including $75,000 to the American Red Cross of Virginia and $90,000 in grants to food pantries and human service agencies including the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
Another $10,000 is going to Families Forward Virginia, an organization dedicated to disrupting the cycles of child abuse, neglect and poverty for families facing trauma and crisis.
“Standing with the communities we serve in times of crisis is core to the mission of our company,” Columbia Gas of Virginia President and CEO Brent Archer said in a statement. “Now, as so many of our neighbors are facing anxiety and hardship, it’s important for all of us to join together in supporting organizations such as these providing essential, life-sustaining services to those most in need.”
In light of the pandemic, Columbia Gas of Virginia has suspended shutoffs for non-payment and late fees, and is offering flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19.
In-person visa interviews temporarily waived for eligible farm workersU.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement Friday in response to the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to authorize temporary waivers for in-person interviews for eligible H-2 visa applicants.
“Temporarily waiving in-person interviews for H-2 visa applicants streamlines the application process and helps provide steady labor for the agriculture sector during this time of uncertainty,” said Perdue. “H-2 labor is vital to the economy and food security of America – our farmers and producers depend on these workers to continue to feed and clothe the world.”
USDA has been directly engaged with the State Department and Department of Homeland Security to ensure minimal disruption in H-2A and B visa applications during these uncertain times, according to Perdue’s office.
“This Administration is doing everything possible to maintain continuity of this critically important program. These flexibilities will allow our farmers and ranchers to utilize workers they have used in the past, or those who are already in the U.S., to get our food from the farm to our tables,” according to the statement.
