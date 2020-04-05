Local government meetings The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting by teleconference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Audio from the meeting will be broadcast live at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream and on Culpeper Media Network Channel 21.
There will be no night meeting this month due to the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Culpeper Town Council will meet by teleconference to adopt an early budget for Fiscal Year 2021 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 9 in the parking lot behind the Economic Development Center on South Main Street. The public is welcome to attend the social-distanced meeting.
Herring to VA: Suspend claims deadlines Attorney General Mark R. Herring on Friday joined a multistate coalition of 22 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to suspend benefits claims deadlines and debt collection activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the current public health crisis, unemployment has skyrocketed and veterans are losing their jobs, making it difficult for them to make debt payments, according to a news releases from Herring’s office. In a letter, he and colleagues argue that the VA’s continued enforcement of these deadlines and collections is putting veterans in financial danger and increasing their risk of losing essential benefits that they rely on for basic necessities – such as food and housing.
“People in Virginia and around the country have begun to feel the negative financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes our veteran population,” Herring said in a statement. “Our veterans have already sacrificed so much for our country and they should not have to worry about making benefits claims deadlines or debt payments during a time when they may find themselves in a tight spot.”
Almost half of all U.S. veterans are over 65-years-old, and the aging population is at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and suffering serious health consequences. The attorneys general argue that because the VA is closed to in-person claims assistance, veterans are forced to face significant barriers on their own.
These barriers include the burden of gathering evidence to meet claims deadlines; lack of access to electronic means of claims submission; and a lack of access to veteran’s organizations and attorneys. Additionally, most of the country is subject to a stay-at-home order, making it nearly impossible for veterans to get the help that they need. The coalition urges the VA to suspend all claims deadlines and issue a moratorium on collection activities for benefits overpayments and other debt.
Joining Attorney General Herring were attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Washington, and the District of Columbia.
Salvation Army food pantries offer suppliesSalvation Army food pantries in Culpeper and Warrenton are providing free toilet paper, sanitizer, rice, whole potatoes, and more for those in need. Many of these items have been absent from local store shelves, but these items are available while supplies last, for anyone in need.
“It is frightening to run of necessities, like toilet paper,” said commanding officer, Lieutenant Jared Martin. “Thanks to our donors, now vulnerable families don’t have to go without.”
The Salvation Army pantries provide free food and commodities to clients one on one. This method is especially helpful to those who would like to avoid large crowds. Its social worker cleans the client area every hour.
The Culpeper pantry is in The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 133 E. Culpeper St., next to Uncle Elder’s BBQ. It is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
The Warrenton pantry and store at 62 Waterloo St. is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Thursday. No appointment is necessary.
Make a donation at VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont, or to to donate food or commodities, drop off at either location. Make a donation by check in the mail to: The Salvation Army P.O. BOX 3474 Warrenton, VA 20188.
Railroad bridge to be replacedA project to replace the existing 78-year-old Route 635 (Greenwood Road) bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Orange County will begin in mid-April.
Starting around April 7, motorists should expect intermittent daytime flagging operations on Route 635. The existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction.
Under a $3,031,177 construction contract, Virginia Department of Transportation contractor Abernathy Construction Corporation of Glen Allen will replace the bridge on a new alignment just slightly to the east.The project’s fixed completion date is June 18, 2021. For information, see virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/635bridge.asp.
CulpeperFest postponedDue to the pandemic, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its premier business networking event to Friday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Daniel Technology Center.
General admission will be $5 with a portion of proceeds benefiting local charity.
“This a day that is very special to the American people, and we hope to use this event as a celebration of our communities ability to be cohesive, safe, confident, prosperous and happy through even the toughest of times,” according to a message from chamber leadership.
