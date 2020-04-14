Delegate launches podcast: ‘Making the Argument with Nick Freitas’
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, has launched a new podcast, “Making the Argument with Nick Freitas.” It is available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and other digital outlets.
“America is tired of politicians making bad arguments for the constitutional rights and conservative philosophies that we must fight to preserve. Somewhere along the way, we forgot that every generation has to make the argument for what we believe,” Freitas said in a statement.
The local delegate, who is also running for Congress, intends to use the podcast to address modern issues, policies, and political philosophies and “to dissect the arguments made by the left.” Freitas stated, “I will make the case for the conservative values and principles that make up the core of the conservative movement and provide listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign and the legislative process.”
Salem Education Scholarship applications due April 30
The Salem Education Foundation, Inc. has extended due dates for scholarship applications until April 30. Applications are available in Naviance or brandaph@comcast.net. Please mail or email all completed applications to Nancy Sink, 14826 Reva Rd., Reva, VA 22735. No submissions will be accepted after April 30.
This year the local organization will be offering:
The William and Mary Strother Alphin Educational Scholarship ($2,000) for a graduating Culpeper County Public School senior pursuing a career in education.
The Gallo Criminal Justice Scholarship ($2,000) for a graduating Culpeper County senior who wishes to study criminal justice.
The “Big” Kenny Alphin Music Scholarship ($2,000) for graduating seniors from Culpeper County Public Schools seeking a major in the field of music.
The Bill Kyle Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) for high school seniors from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who have demonstrated a commitment to community service.
The Ian and Mary Lou Phillips Scholarship ($1,500) for a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who has demonstrated a commitment to community service.
The Carol Simms-Mustian Education Scholarship ($2,000) for a senior from Culpeper County Public Schools pursuing a degree in Elementary Education.
The Thornhill Family Scholarship ($2,500) for Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to community service.
Fauquier Health cancels Summer Medical Camp
Fauquier Health has made the decision to cancel the upcoming Summer Medical Camp in light of COVID-19. Nearly 100 applicants ahad signed up for the program and the local hospital was hopeful it could be held, according to a recent news release.
However, given the current situation, strict visitor restrictions and stay-at-home order, it became clear that this tough decision was a necessity, the release stated.
All applicants recently received notified of the cancellation. Fauquier Health looks forward to welcoming students in the future and thanked all applicants for their time and effort.
Spanberger sets education town hall Wednesday
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the COPVID-19 challenges facing Central Virginia students, families and teachers.
School superintendents, higher education administrators and government officials will also discuss what parents and students should expect in weeks and months ahead during the pandemic.
Spanberger will briefly update participants on federal efforts to respond to education issues caused by the crisis, and answer constituents’ questions about how the pandemic is affecting students.
The 7th District Democrat will welcome updates from Virginia Deputy Secretary of Education Holly Coy, VCU Vice Provost Tomikia LeGrande, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College President Paula Pando, Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Mervin Daugherty, and Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell.
“As a parent of three children, I understand the challenges Virginia families are facing as they deal with school closures, tremendous changes to their everyday routines, and the uncertainty of an abbreviated school year,” Spanberger said in a statement Monday. “I also know that many parents continue to have questions and concerns about free meal pick-ups, unreliable internet access, childcare, graduation implications, and changes to their child’s financial aid and tuition costs.”
To take part in the interactive town hall, call 855-920-0555. To listen live to the conversation, Central Virginians can visit https://spanberger.house.gov/live during the event.
Online, Kaine to teach politics class with U.Va. prof
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine will teach a University of Virginia Center for Politics class with professor Larry J. Sabato on Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m.
Kaine, D-Va., will address students enrolled in the center’s Workshop in Contemporary American Electoral Politics class and also discuss current events and issues in American politics. He will be joined by UVA Professor Larry Sabato, the center’s director.
As part of the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all UVA courses have been moved online. The part of the class taught by Kaine will be available to the public via livestream at https://livestream.com/tavco/senatortimkaine.
Founded Sabato, the UVA Center for Politics (www.centerforpolitics.org) is a nonpartisan institute that seeks to promote the value of politics, improve civics education, and increase civic participation through comprehensive research, pragmatic analysis, and innovative educational programs.
Kaine was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and re-elected in 2018. He has also served as Virginia’s governor and lieutenant governor, and the mayor of Richmond. In 2016, Hillary Clinton tapped him to be the Democratic nominee for vice president. In the Senate, Kaine is a member of the Armed Services, Budget, Foreign Relations, and Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committees.
