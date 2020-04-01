Coronavirus stimulus relief for renters and homeowners
Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, recently provided information to constituents regarding local impacts of the more $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act recently passed by Congress.
The local delegate explained relief for homeowners and renters impacted by job loss or other factors of the pandemic as many face concerns about paying their mortgage or rent during the COVID-19 crisis.
The federal CARES Act prohibits foreclosures on all federally-backed mortgage loans for a 60-day period and provides up to 180 days of forbearance for federally-backed borrowers who have experienced a financial hardship related to the COVID-19 emergency, according to Webert.
The bill also provides up to 90 days of forbearance for borrowers with a federally backed multifamily (apartment complex) mortgage loan who have experienced financial hardship. Borrowers receiving forbearance may not evict or charge late fees to tenants for the duration of the forbearance period, the update stated.
Further, for 120 days, landlords will be prohibited from initiating legal action to evict or charge fees and penalties to the tenant if the landlord’s mortgage on the property is in any way assisted by Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the rural housing voucher program, or the Violence Against Women Act of 1994.
School Board committee meeting cancelled
The Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee meeting scheduled for April 8 will not be held.
Dementia expert to facilitate local webinar
Teepa Snow is back!
A leading trainer and consultant providing support and care that places the person living with dementia at the center of care, Teepa Snow, CEO of Positive Approach LLC, will conduct a webinar for the Culpeper area 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday, April 3.
Snow, working with Aging Together, last July held an in-person conference at Germanna Community College in Culpeper. Since then, there have been numerous requests for her return.
Friday’s event will be a live webinar viewed at home during the emergency stay-at-home order. The four-hour session will address: Understanding Behaviors, and Activities of Daily Living. Participants can opt to join in any portion of the webinar, each hour, or the entire class.
Snow’s goal is to help communities, agencies, organizations, professionals, families, and individuals develop the awareness, knowledge, and skills needed to better support and care for someone living with dementia. Friday’s live-webinar event is being presented by the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, a group founded several years ago to provide educational programs for the general public in the Culpeper area. The Committee is comprised of Aging Together; Alzheimer’s Association; Capital Caring; Cornerstone Baptist Church; Culpeper Library; First Light Home Care; Healthy Steps and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. Registration is $15 at agingtogether.org.
Adjusting with Grace to Virtual Church
The times have led Reformation Lutheran Church of Culpeper to try something new for reaching out—Facebook LIVE. After only four broadcasts, the church’s Facebook LIVE events have reached more than 4,100 people online, according to Pastor Brad Hales.
People are reacting (like and love), chatting and supporting one another, sending praise reports, and prayer requests. During this time of social distancing, all are welcome to join Pastor Brad for a live service at 7 p.m. each Wednesday Lenten Bible Study and at 10 a.m. on Sundays at for worship on the RLC Facebook page.
“Facebook LIVE is a feature of the Facebook social network that uses the camera on a computer or mobile device to broadcast real-time video to Facebook. This is a new and exciting idea at RLC! Using the LIVE feature will ensure those who weren’t able to attend Worship in person still have an opportunity to hear part of the Service!” said Hales.
GIANT donates $250K to children’s hospitals
To help provide assistance for the youngest members of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, The GIANT Company recently announced today a $250,000 donation to support mitigation efforts.
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Penn State Children’s Hospital, The Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger, Children’s National Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center will each receive $50,000.
“Our team is in full force preparing and responding to this crisis,” said DeAnn Marshall, president, Children’s National Hospital Foundation. “There is so much we will need to tackle in the days, weeks and months ahead – for our patients and their families, our community and our care providers and staff who are working tirelessly to stem the tide. We are grateful for the support of GIANT.”
Each hospital has mobilized their teams to combat COVID-19 in their respective communities. In Philadelphia and at Children’s National Hospital, drive-thru COVID-19 testing centers have been set up for children who are most-at-risk.
