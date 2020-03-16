Various programs feeding vulnerable Culpeper area populations have closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic while others have activated to fill nutrition gaps for children, the poor and the elderly.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services closed its Senior Nutrition Sites, effective last Friday, including one each in Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties and the center next to Culpeper National Cemetery downtown.
“We are continuing to review this impact upon our services and will keep you informed of any next steps,” Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said in a statement. “At this time, there are unfortunately more questions than answers.”
Senior nutrition sites shuttered
Usually a bright and bustling place for socialization and meals, the Culpeper Senior Nutrition Site was empty Monday morning, its walls decorated with shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day. Inside a tiny office, Director Gladys Williams fielded calls from clients wanting to know when they would reopen.
“We have no earthly idea,” she said to a caller. “They said until … they told us on Friday, indefinitely, but if you need anything, let me know and I will try my best to help you.”
Amidst a governor-imposed ban of public gathering of 100 people or more, the center closed out of an abundance of caution, LaGraffe said. The Virginia Department of Health advised community members aged 60 and above to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people.
The Culpeper Senior Nutrition Site attracts 45 to 60 regular guests on an average day, Williams said, assuring that she could continue to look after each and every one.
“We’re in the process of sending out home-delivered meals for anyone who needs it,” she said of center attendees. “We will come through this with flying colors.”
Williams anticipated about 15 center guests would need home-delivered meals and said they were already well-prepared to respond to the health crisis. Guests go home with groceries every week along with toilet paper, paper towels and Kleenex, thanks to community donations.
“We made sure they all had their medications, and lots of handwashing – we practice that all the time,” William said.
The center is regularly sanitized with bleach and Lysol, she added, and all of her seniors were sent home with face masks.
At the helm of the center for nearly 40 years, Williams said it has never before had a prolonged closure like this. She said so many in the community have offered to help.
“Culpeper is blessed, blessed, blessed,” she said, noting social isolation for older adults would be most difficult to overcome. “That’s the hardest thing. But I will be checking on them on a regular basis. If they have needs, we are going to make sure to take care of them.”
Drive-thru free breakfast & lunch
Over at the Galbreath-Marshall Head Start Building at 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd. on Monday, full-time employees of Culpeper Human Services’ Kid Central childcare program staffed a drive-thru lunch program in the parking lot. On Friday, the governor closed all public schools in Virginia, impacting more than 8,000 public schools students in Culpeper as well as those attending private schools.
Parents and guardians of all students aged 18 and younger impacted by the closure can get free breakfast (8–9 a.m.) or lunch (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) on weekdays while supplies last in front of the building. Food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is being distributed on a drive-up and walk-up basis only – no eating on site due health restrictions regarding social distancing.
On the menu for lunch Monday was chicken tenders. The cars – with kids inside – were coming through on a steady basis. Appreciative parents accepted the bagged lunches and those handing them out maintained a light-hearted attitude, with laughter filling the parking lot. Culpeper Police Officers Jason Smith and Julia Cole were on site providing support.
“We’re pulling together and taking advantage of the USDA food waiver allowing us to go into summer food mode, meaning we can go beyond traditional hours of service,” said Dorenda Pullen, director of Culpeper Head Start & Early Head Start.
Because the facility is located in an area where 50 percent or more of students receive free or reduced lunch, the free meals are available to anyone with children, she said.
Local mom Randi Ewing drove up to get a lunch for her 5-year-old son, a student at Pearl Sample Elementary School. While school is out, she is working from home and being a stay-at-home mom.
“I am glad they shut it down,” she said of the state-wide closure.
Kid Central employee Tanya Melanson handed out brown bags with the rest of the crew.
“We’re doing our best to keep the kids and community fed,” she said.
Effective last week, all Head Start classes in Culpeper were cancelled, and Kid Central – held before and after school in the public schools – is closed. According to Pullen, nearly 250 children attend Culpeper Head Start and another 260 get before or after school childcare through Kid Central.
She said the feeding program would remain in place until local kids are back in school – or their USDA funding runs out.
“Communities are really coming together,” she said, of the childcare impact locally. Pullen mentioned some staff members are alternating shifts and watching each other’s children when not at work and vice versa. “We have had panic calls from parents who have to go to work but have no family here to help watch the kids.”
All of the center’s part-time childcare workers are basically laid off, and likely looking for work, she added, walking away on foot to meet with neighbors. “I’m going to go down here and knock on doors to let them know we have food.”
Manna Ministry hiatus
Across town at Manna Ministry on Main Street, volunteers served sandwiches outside the Culpeper Presbyterian Church fellowship hall. Typically held inside, the free lunch is distributed every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, providing meals for area homeless – until now.
“We are closing down for a couple of weeks,” said Manna Ministry coordinator Betsy Smith. “Today is the last day unfortunately.”
The decision was made to suspend the charitable operation with the cancelling of in-person services at Culpeper Presbyterian, moving online like many other churches. Manna Ministry is seeking other ways to provide meals for the food vulnerable in the community – on Wednesday for lunch they will be cooking up hamburgers in the parking lot at Culpeper United Methodist Church.
“It’s an interesting time,” said volunteer Charla Reynolds. “I’m hoping we might get some positive things out of it.”
College senior Rachel Smith – daughter of Betsy – was helping out outside the church on Monday now that Virginia Tech has moved classes online until the end of the semester.
“I was upset because we had just had spring break and was expecting to go back,” she said.
Rachel Smith didn’t have time to say goodbye to her friends.
“I thought I had two months, but then I didn’t – weird,” she said. “I’m sad, but it is what it is. I’d rather be safe than sick,” Smith said, adding, “My last semester of my senior year – over just like that. Four years of college and now it’s all online.”
Prayer, patience and perseverance
On the front lines of the pandemic, in addition to medical staff, are the custodians and cleaning crews who are working double time to keep everything sanitized.
As Kid Central workers handed out food on Monday, Margaret Ann Gentry, a Culpeper native, arrived around back with a bucket of cleaning supplies in hand.
“I clean down here where the babies are,” she said of the Early Head Start area. “We are tearing the rooms down and cleaning it all, sterilizing like we always do.”
At 70-years-old, Gentry works two part-time cleaning jobs, including for Culpeper County Public Schools, to make ends meet. She has a 14-year-old foster daughter she’s raised since infancy.
“An honor roll student,” she said of the pupil of Culpeper County High School. “She just dreads being out of school. It’s just crazy,” Gentry added of the pandemic and measures being taken to contain it. “I’m eating all the good stuff to stay healthy – mostly salad and a lot of fruit.”
The faster the community contains itself and takes heed of the health precautions, the sooner the situation will get better, Pullen hoped.
“Prayer, patience and perseverance is what I am telling my staff. It will get us through,” she said.
