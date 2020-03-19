In a new age of worldwide pandemic, places of worship in Culpeper and around the globe are moving services online—to Facebook Live, YouTube and other digital platforms. Meanwhile, in-person faith gatherings are being suspended due to the coronavirus and the need for social distancing.
Local faith leaders are maintaining a positive message over the world wide web.
At Culpeper Baptist Church, all services have shifted online to Facebook Live. Wednesday night, the Rev. Dan Carlton and Senior Adult Pastor Hans Murdock broadcast a Bible Study.
“We’re trying to provide some online resources as we go through this challenging time,” Carlton said, bowing his head. “God, we pray in this time of uncertainty that we will find hope and strength in who You are.”
The church, in addition to its 10 a.m. Sunday service going online, has been posting daily Bible readings and prayers in a short format. Culpeper Baptist Church History Talks with Roger Clatterbuck and Carlton also launched online on Thursday.
“We plan to do some videos with licensed clinical social worker Amanda Findley about dealing with stress and anxiety,” Carlton said. “We are also working through other ideas as well, to include music and community partners.”
Murdock gave an update earlier this week on conditions inside The Culpeper senior living community, formerly Culpeper Baptist Home.
“Things are going well,” he said, adding, “Folks are tired of being served their meals inside their room, tired of not getting to see their families. But they are very thankful we are doing our best to keep them healthy. They hope everyone stays that way.”
Last week, like retirement centers everywhere, The Culpeper enacted a strict no-visitor policy and other measures to protect its older residents who are most at risk from the coronavirus. The Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center remains open, Carlton said, serving an average of 65 children daily. Founded 246 years ago, Culpeper Baptist will weather the pandemic, he added.
“God has been faithful in our past, He is faithful today and He will be faithful in our future,” Carlton said. “So let’s encourage one another, look out for one another, serve one another and show a lot of grace.”
“We are taking it one day at a time,” said the Rev. Adrian Sledge, pastor and founder at The M.O.V.E. Church, which usually meets at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express. “This country is resilient. We will get through this. We just need to respect and adhere to our local and state leaders. Also continue to respect and consider each other.”
Live on Facebook last Sunday, Sledge preached about improving relationships in the workplace. He also announced a postponement of Friends & Family Day until May 30 and a hands-off approach to this Saturday’s diaper and baby wipes drive.
“We want to eliminate gatherings and big groups,” Sledge said.
Instead, folks who want to donate to the community cause can drive by his parked truck 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday to make contributions in the Holiday Inn parking lot. Sledge said he and other staff would be wearing gloves and using Lysol and to not get offended at the necessary precautions.
“Let’s continue to strive and take it easy, doing what we got to do,” he said during his online message.
The Rev. Brad Hales, pastor at Reformation Lutheran Church on Madison Road in Culpeper, posted on Facebook Live a Wednesday night service. He noted it is the third week of Lent, a 40-day period of repentance, renewal and reflection leading to Easter.
Hales quoted from the Old Testament Book of Deuteronomy: “Be strong and courageous. Don’t fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.” He offered further words of encouragement through the virtual platform.
“During these times as we struggle with the coronavirus and economic chaos and everything else going on in our country, we cling to God. We don’t have to fear because no matter what we have God on our side,” Hales said.
Reformation will post services to Facebook Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. No services or programs will be held at the church until further notice.
At Culpeper Presbyterian on Main Street, in-person services are cancelled at least through March 29. In its place, the Rev. Chris Shearer is leading worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays from the church’s YouTube channel.
“Though we will miss being together, we can still worship Him with one heart from each of our homes,” according to a church post. “Perhaps most importantly, be intentional about caring for each other during this hiatus. Reach out by phone or email to one another, check in, and encourage each other. If you, or someone you know, is in need, be sure to let the church office know. If all of us are purposeful in doing this, we will stay connected, and no one will slip through the cracks.”
At Culpeper United Methodist, in-person services are cancelled for this Sunday and next, but a 10 a.m. service will live-stream on the church’s Facebook page. The Rev. John Hemming preached the last in-person service last Sunday.
“It is definitely a strange Sunday. As I look out into the livestream and I cannot see any of you, my hope is you can see me and we can recognize the importance of gathering together in a community whether it’s virtually or here in person. We are glad that God is present with us no matter where we are,” he said.
