Church worship has undergone drastic changes in the past two months as religious leaders and the faithful react to state and federal guidelines designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While many churches have halted live meetings and moved everything online, Open Door Baptist Church in Culpeper has done that and more.
Not only do they stream their services on Facebook, but Pastor Bernie Jergens has been holding drive-in worship meetings, speaking from a platform in front of the church to socially distanced cars parked in the parking lot located just off Route 3 on the east side of town.
“And now we’ve got an FM transmitter, so people can listen through their car radio,” Jergens said in a recent interview. “The first week we did it, I think we had about 46, 48 cars.”
Jergens said that although they had talked abstractly about this kind of disaster and saw it coming to a degree, “I didn’t expect it to reach such an extent,” he said.
As a result he and his wife, Gayle, and other ministry leaders had to “think way outside the box,” Jergens said.
“I give a lot of credit to my wife, who runs the kids ministry,” Jergens said, explaining she and a group of other adults assembled gift bags with crayons, coloring pages and treats for each child who attends the drive-in service with their family.
“Here they are, sitting in a car, cooped up listening to some boring guy talk over the radio,” Jergens smiled. “We took pity on them a little, tried to make it more bearable.”
Darlene Thornhill, a member at Open Door since 1991, said she misses her church family and the weekly opportunity to hug and shake hands and greet everyone in person.
“The drive-in makes it so we at least can see each other and wave, and be out and around other people a little bit,” Thornhill said.
She remembers going with her family to the drive-in movie theater in Culpeper years ago, and the services tend to bring that to mind.
“But now we’re coming together now to worship the Lord,” she said. “We’re called to do that, to come together and worship as a group, so this way that’s still possible.”
Jeff Bigelow, who has held several leadership positions since becoming a member of Open Door in 1997, helps direct vehicles on Sunday so they’ll know where to park for the drive-in service.
“We space them all apart and I’m wearing rubber gloves and a mask, and hand everybody a bulletin, tell them to go to the local station 96.7FM,” Bigelow said. “It works pretty well.”
The pastor has tried to do everything in compliance with recommendations from the CDC and state health officials to keep his membership safe.
“The big question now is, what’s it going to look like when we start to come back?” he asked. He said the sanctuary in the lower level of the church has a lot of space for social distancing, and they’ve been working on getting plenty of hand sanitizer.
But questions like how to do communion are still up in the air.
“God put good people around me to figure this out,” Jergens said. “We’ll find a way.”
In the meantime the church members have been staying in contact with one another, making sure everyone is holding up during the pandemic.
Pastor at Open Door for the past 16 years, Jergens oversees the local Operation Christmas Child program and hosts the Tim Tebow “Night to Shine” celebration.
“These are things I feel strongly about, as do many others in my congregation,” Jergens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.