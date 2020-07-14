Own a small business in the town or county of Culpeper with 50 or fewer employees?
Been in business for at least a year?
Has that business experienced a 25 percent or more reduction in sales due to the COVID-19 economic downturn?
If so, today is the day to apply for some relief.
The Culpeper CARES coronavirus relief grant application officially opens today, July 14. The application process closes at 11:59 p.m. on July 21. Local nonprofits can also apply.
The 200 or so small business owners who have already filled out an interest form at https://cicville.org/culpeper-cares/ will receive an email invitation starting today to complete the application using a secure portal through Lenderfit. Business owners interested in applying but have not yet filled out the interest form need to do that first.
Using $3.3 million in federal CARES Act funding reallocated by Culpeper town and county government leaders, the Culpeper CARES program will award grants of $10,000, $15,000 and $20,000 to qualifying businesses and nonprofits weathering the global pandemic storm.
All business information submitted as part of the grant process will be entirely confidential, stressed program manager Paige Read in a virtual town hall meeting on the program last week. The only people with access to the information will be the grant review panel comprised of local economic development officials and professionals from Community Collaborative Investment, the Charlottesville company that will disperse the grant awards.
Everyone reviewing business documents was required to sign a confidentiality agreement through the Virginia Dept. of Taxation, Read said. Only the names of businesses receiving Culpeper CARES grants will be released to the public and nothing else, she said.
Businesses will learn the status of their application by the end of July with grant awards made shortly thereafter, hopefully within seven to 15 days. Applying businesses should be prepared to show tax documentation for the past two years, their W9 form, IRS documentation related to the number of full-time employees, profit and loss statements, business bank account statements and federal tax ID number, among other papers.
Read encouraged grant recipients to keep a detailed account of how they spend the money, only allowed to be used for business-critical expenses—rent, mortgage, insurance, payroll, equipment, utilities, critical operations or other expenses related to COVID-19, such as enhanced cleaning costs or PPE.
Interest forms received thus far total about $1.869 million in potential grant awards, according to Read: “I anticipate that number will grow considerably,” she said last week.
