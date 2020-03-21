The Town of Culpeper Department of Economic Development & Tourism is working with Culpeper County, Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission, Culpeper Renaissance Inc., state and federal agencies, non-profit organizations, and other community groups to monitor and review all potential relief funding, loan assistance programs.
The resources would help offset economic impacts, including closures and staff layoffs, of the coronavirus.
In the past, relief funding, loan assistance programs and grants have been tethered to data—and that’s where local businesses can help, according to a news release from Culpeper Economic Development & Tourism Paige Read.
“The more data we have the better we can tell the Culpeper story,” Read stated.
The local agency asked local merchants to immediately start tracking the economic impact on their business of the coronavirus. The following information can in turn be shared with Tourism & Economic Development for assistance in obtaining grants: business full legal name, business open date (month and year), number of full time employees, number of part time employees, number of seasonal employees, annual gross revenue, NAICS Code, operating hours, supply chain and vendor list, monthly gross revenue (past 12 months) and expected gross revenue March-May 2020.
Participating business owners can also submit information related to coronavirus economic impact including percent change in daily gross revenue, change in hours of operation, change in workforce and change in access to supply chain and or vendor relations.
“For now, all we ask is that you please consider tracking the above, and to let us know if you are willing to share your business information with us. We do not yet need this information, but that could change any day. We recognize some of the information above is sensitive. All information that is shared with our department will remain confidential,” stated the town news release. “If you do choose to voluntarily share the above information, we will work out a schedule directly with you for periodic updates.”
Small businesses can complete a Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7RMY8SH by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 to help with the state and federal response.
“We are in uncharted territory. Each of us are facing various levels of concern over personal health and safety and community well-being, which includes our business community,” Read said. “While this is a difficult time, especially for the small business industry, we remain optimistic and know that our community is resilient. We are stronger together, and we will endure—together.”
For information, contact Culpeper Economic Development and Tourism at 540/727-0611 or pread@culpeperva.gov. The town agency’s mailing address is 803 S. Main St. Culpeper, VA 22701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.