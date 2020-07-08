In some hopeful news for local small businesses and nonprofits struggling to survive during the months-long pandemic shutdown, the Culpeper CARES grant program received a major boost Tuesday night—its kitty more than doubled in size to $3.3 million.
It was the pleading voices of local shopkeepers that made the COVID-19 relief initiative balloon.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported a $1.7 million contribution to the soon-to-be-awarded grant program already supported by Culpeper Town Council in the amount of $1.6 million.
Online grant applications may be submitted starting Tuesday, July 14, until midnight on July 21, according to lead program developer Paige Read, director of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development. Culpeper CARES applicants should register in advance at https://cicville.org/culpeper-cares/ to receive the Lenderfit link for completing the application once it opens next week.
With county board backing Tuesday night, the program expanded to cover all small businesses in Culpeper town and county as well as nonprofit groups and volunteer fire & rescue companies also hit hard by COVID-19 health restrictions.
At Tuesday’s morning meeting, the board’s support for Culpeper CARES seemed tepid. But when nearly a dozen people showed up at the night meeting to voice their support for it, the board changed course, easily supporting the allocation of funds given to the county through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“Without the help from you guys, we’re not all going to make it,” said Kelsey Settle, owner of Green Roost boutique on East Davis Street. “We need your help to survive.”
Lifeline neededBecause of COVID-19 and government-mandated business closures, Settle reported an unprecedented 70 percent decrease in sales in April, 55 percent down in May and 52 percent in June. Small businesses demonstrating a 25 percent loss or greater due to COVID-19 will be eligible for Culpeper CARES grants up to $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000—based on number of employees (0 to 50).
Settle told the County Board Tuesday night she is down to two employees and doesn’t know how much longer she can keep them on.
Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Say said his organization 100 percent supports Culpeper CARES, calling it a lifeline for the many shops, restaurants and nonprofits struggling to keep their lights on: “This could be a savior for many … they need this money now … please approve this,” he said to the board.
Ole Country Store’s Al Esh got emotional as he spoke for his fellow business community. He told the board while his business on U.S. Route 29 “has been blessed more than I deserve,” others have not been as fortunate.
“I don’t need that money, but I am here on behalf of the other business owners that have worked so hard to make this community what it is,” Esh said. “Without other business support, we don’t got nothing,” he said, adding, he grew up with nothing in “the sticks of Kentucky.”
The Culpeper business community “has a good thing going here,” the Ole Country Store owner said, imploring the board to redistribute the federal funds to maintain that status.
Ryan Kearney, of Old House Vineyards, said when he graduated with the first class of Eastern View High School in 2009, “I couldn’t tell you a single classmate that wanted to stay in Culpeper.” But now, he said, “We are starting to migrate back.” Kearney attributed that to what Culpeper has become in the past decade with its increase in offerings for the younger generation.
Old House, in Stevensburg, boasts wide open space, allowing the winery, brewery, and distillery to remain open to some extent, he said, though, “We still struggled.” If the board fails to financially help small business, and leaves owners to choose between enforcing mask mandates or making sales, it is a potential health risk, Kearney told the board.
“If you have the money to invest, do it now. It will benefit the community as a whole,” he said.
Relief now before potential second wavePepperberries owner Sharon Clark reported monthly losses as much as 84 percent in April to around 24 percent down so far in July in her boutique at the corner of Main and East Davis. She started a website to survive the pandemic—something she said she’d never do, favoring in-person service—and has seen her shipping costs rise 92 percent.
“I have to ship free to compete with Amazon,” Clark said.
Federal paycheck protection program money she received was gone in eight weeks and she has had to lay off three people, the small businesswoman said. Culpeper shops and restaurants depend on each other to survive, Clark added, noting the landscape of Davis Street would change if businesses don’t get help: “Some of us will survive, some won’t.”
Rick Furnival, a small businessman and treasurer of the Culpeper County Economic Development Authority, said the authority would cover fees for the Culpeper CARES grant portal. He urged the board of supervisors to contribute: “These small businesses are under tremendous threat and burden.”
Downtown developer Sandy Hall of Taft Construction added his voice, recalling the economically depressed downtown Culpeper of the 1990s.
He told the county board, “We don’t want to go backwards.” Waiting to distribute grant funds until another mandated closure or COVID-19 event is a mistake, Hall said. “I can assure you, they won’t come back,” he said of a second business shutdown.
Commercial realtor Tom Boyd said the county needed to help businesses get as strong as they can so as to withstand any potential “next wave” of economic calamity due to COVID-19.
Finally, Garrett Thayer, co-owner of Old Trade Brewery in Brandy Station, reported an 85 percent drop in sales in April and 40 percent down in May. June is looking better as the brewery and community venue with a kids playground and live music offerings prepares to celebrate its third anniversary, he said during Tuesday’s public hearing.
He encouraged the board to expand the grant program to county businesses also contributing to the rich history and strong commerce of Culpeper, saying, “I think we deserve attention.” Thayer added he was concerned about the winter and limited sales and space in their small indoor area.
A PPP grant allowed him to bring back most of the brewery’s 10 employees, but with limits on outdoor spaces during colder months, the future remains unknown, he said.
Where will the rest of the money go?East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell posted on social media following Tuesday’s morning meeting, asking businesses to show up for the night’s public hearing in support of Culpeper CARES. She said she was proud of all who came out. Many others, like restaurant owners, were unable to leave their businesses to speak, but they are struggling too, Campbell said.
“Such an amazing town … all helping each other succeed,” she said of the local business climate. “We need to get this money approved and get it to them as soon as possible.”
The total federal allocation to the county in COVID-19 relief was $2.9 million. The portion not allocated for Culpeper CARES will cover county expenses for personal protective equipment, estimated at $400,000 through the end of the year.
Another $130,000 will go for enhanced cleaning services and supplies, including addition of a full-time employee for responding to the courthouse and library as needed. The county spent $80,000 to expand its network infrastructure for telecommuting and $50,000 to outfit public customer counters with shields and plexiglass, all eligible for coverage through the federal funds.
Some more of the federal money given to the county ($50,000) will be reserved for aiding with food assistance programs like at the county sports complex, $90,000 for helping prevent homelessness during the pandemic and $400,000 for first responder overtime as well as potential hazard pay later in the year, according to County Administrator John Egertson.
Supervisors Jack Frazier and Tom Underwood spoke up at Tuesday’s morning meeting in support of Culpeper CARES grant program money being made available to the county’s eight volunteer fire & rescue stations.
During the shutdown, volunteers have experienced loss of revenue due to a ban on events like bingo and carnivals. The rest of the board agreed. Since the volunteer stations are all registered nonprofits, all will be eligible to apply for the local aid.
