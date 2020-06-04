The Culpeper Black Lives Matter March and peaceful protest will be held at 5 p.m. this Saturday, starting from the large gazebo in Yowell Meadow Park on Blue Ridge Avenue.
The event’s group of five young organizers collaborated with Culpeper Police to provide an escort and security for the demonstration, which is expected to attract more than 500 people. It is one of many such protests happening worldwide, sparked by the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“Even though the world is being thrust into turmoil I think it’s very important that we remain positive and show others that there is hope for change, and that we can achieve it peacefully,” the group said in a statement. “Please get the word out, the larger the crowd the bigger and more and impactful our message will be. This is our moment to make history and really bring our community together when really we need it the most.”
One of the organizers, 26-year-old Lauren Chapman of Culpeper, is coordinating collection of donations for the event of water, hand sanitizer, face masks and snacks.
Those wishing to make donations can arrive early near the ballfield in Yowell Meadow on Saturday, or private message Chapman on Facebook at the handle Lauren Elizabeth to arrange pickup.
A 2012 graduate of Culpeper County High School and lifelong Culpeper resident, Chapman said she could not stand by silently after seeing the brutal slaying by police of Floyd, gasping for breath and taking his last on a city street with a knee on his neck.
“It absolutely infuriated me. I never felt a fire lit under me that I needed to go out to the street and voice my opinion, but this time, the disregard for human life was undeniable,” Chapman said in a recent Facebook video describing her experience Tuesday night at a protest against Floyd’s death in Richmond.
She was part of the peaceful crowd that was tear gassed, before curfew, by police on Monument Avenue near the statue of Robert E. Lee.
“It was one of the most unified forces I have ever seen or been a part of and it was really positive,” Chapman said. But then, “Police surrounded us on all sides behind the monument and then tear gas bombs started coming from every single direction.”
The only way out was through the tear gas, the Culpeper woman said, so she and others she was with were thankful when a resident of the immediate area opened the front door of their home and allowed protesters to escape through his back door. Goggles protected Chapman’s eyes, but she did inhale gas while wearing a face mask, worn according to CDC recommendations amid a viral pandemic.
“What a cruel thing to do to a crowd of innocent peaceful people,” she said, describing what it felt like: “It lines your mouth, nostrils and airway instantly and it feels like pepper burning in your airway and lungs and nose mouth … your throat starts producing more saliva ... quite a miserable experience while we’re running, not able to escape. Thank God somebody opened the door to their house.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the police chief have since apologized for demonstrators being gassed prior to the 8 p.m. curfew. It was Chapman’s first protest at home, and it was eye-opening. She had previously traveled to Honduras on mission trips with her family, including the Rev. Randy Orndorff, former pastor at Culpeper United Methodist Church.
Chapman, a massage therapist at Skin Touch Therapy & Spa on East Davis Street, said she cannot sit still while her own country hurts. She grew up taking care of her younger brothers, one with special needs.
“I have always spoken up for those not being heard,” she said. “I feel the need to support my brothers and sisters of color. And after the events in Richmond on Sunday night, Jaylyn [co-organizer of the Culpeper March] and I really feel the need to continue a positive narrative.
“We believe we can achieve that here in Culpeper … Time for conversations to be had, and healing to take place.”
Jaylyn said organizers are definitely taking the pandemic into consideration in planning the event that could draw a large crowd.
She said multiple businesses donated masks as well as grassroots donations of gallons of hand sanitizer that will be available along the march route.
“We will be having young council members and NAACP member speakers,” she said. “Towards the end we will open the mics up to all in attendance that would like to share a word or share their experiences perspectives on what’s going on in the world right now. My biggest goal is to just give everybody who wants a chance to speak a chance to speak.”
Culpeper BLM March held a planning meeting Wednesday with local police, who reported good results. Also supporting the March is the Rev. Adrian Sledge, of the M.O.V.E. Church in Culpeper. Volunteers from the church will help register people to vote in the park during the peaceful protest at a table manned by local retired Culpeper County High School government teacher Harold Boyd.
“It doesn’t make sense to just march and protest if people are not going to exercise their right to vote,” said Sledge. Information on restoration of rights will also be available.
The local African-American pastor said many in the new generation, Generation Z, are now 18 and eligible to vote, but the local registrar’s offices have been closed due to COVID-19. Some people don’t have internet access to register that way, he added.
Sledge said he was angry about Floyd’s death.
“But this situation is bigger than George Floyd. I don’t want us to minimize our conversation about law enforcement when the real issue is racism. All law enforcement is not bad, sometimes that’s used as a tool by racist people,” he said. “This is about African-American men and women being attacked by white people and not being protected by law enforcement—it’s all wrapped in it. It will be a constant thing we have to talk about. I don’t think there will ever be a time in the next 15, 20 years we don’t stop talking about racism.”
Changing systematic racism starts at the ballot box, Sledge added.
“We have to start voting and exercising our constitutional rights. Not African-Americans only, but low-income whites and Hispanics have to start voting and not [favoring] the money aspect of it, the candidate that can get us the most money, but the candidate with the high moral compass. What this country is based on,” he said, adding maybe today’s young people will be the ones to end racism in America.
Sledge said he and other local black pastors—and any others who wish to do so—would be wearing black suits, white shirts and black ties for the March. The gesture is in homage to the uniform of Martin Luther King Jr. and others who marched during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.
Sledge said he believed the Culpeper protest would remain peaceful as long as outside radical groups don’t get involved.
“I am pretty sure our law enforcement here will be able to control that … I don’t see any issue with the actual protesters, but we’ve never done anything like this before in Culpeper so you don’t know,” he said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Culpeper Police Department and Clerk’s Office were working with the event organizers to complete the permit application and safety plan, according to Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively.
The current event plan is for participants to gather at Yowell Meadow Park and then proceed on a walk down the sidewalk to Main Street before returning to the park for a prayer before they end the march and event, Hively said.
Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger welcomed a peaceful protest.
“Culpeper has a very diverse population, and with our close proximity to Richmond and Washington, D.C. I’m not surprised that people want to protest here,” he said on Thursday. “I pray for peace and continued unity for our community as we process the recent events happening in our nation.”
