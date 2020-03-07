At the entrance to the Culpeper County Courthouse, a color guard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524 and the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution stands at attention Thursday night during a ceremony to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution’s Boston Massacre.
VFW and SAR members joined with members of the Culpeper Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to sponsor the event marking the conflict that helped ignite the Revolutionary War against Great Britain. During the ceremony, dignitaries read aloud the names and biographies of the massacre’s five casualties, and described the bloody riot put down by British troops. At 9 p.m., the hour when bells pealed 250 years ago in Boston, church bells at Culpeper Baptist Church, St. Stephens Episcopal Church and Culpeper United Methodist Church rang to honor the fallen patriots. In Warrenton at the same time, other DAR and SAR members held a similar ceremony on the steps of the John Barton Payne Building across the street from the Fauquier County Courthouse.
