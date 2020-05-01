Masks. Wipes. Hand sanitizer. Social distancing.
All of us are familiar with those staples of this novel coronavirus era.
But in a similarly protective vein, a Culpeper County business is preventing COVID-19’s spread by modifying its usual practices.
White Horse Auto Wash, which opened locally last May, is now offering disinfectant services to prevent spreading the often-deadly virus, which has killed at least three Culpeper residents.
The company, which owns washes in Virginia and South Carolina, joins many U.S. businesses in changing the focus of its operations to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
“It took us a while to identify the correct disinfectant that was on the CDC list for approved products to kill the coronavirus,” White Horse CEO Bob Rust said in a statement. “Knowing we’re doing our part during this crisis has really energized our team.”
First, the company offered a CDC-recommended and EPA-certified disinfectant spray with all of its interior wash packages. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved the chemical, EPA #70627-15, to fight against COVID-19, White Horse said.
After using the disinfectant spray, the company is also offering an ozone machine treatment that it said sanitizes a motor vehicle’s interior.
Meanwhile, White Horse emphasizes limiting the interaction between its customers and associates.
“I am proud to be leading our team of associates as we continue to clean, sanitize and disinfect our customers’ vehicles (to prevent) the spread of COVID-19,” said Tony Barney, general manager of the firm’s Culpeper facility. “The Culpeper community is important to us at White Horse, and we look forward to continuing to provide our customers a much-needed service.”
Richard Armour, general manager of the Charlottesville wash, said he appreciates the chance to help protect essential workers during the national emergency.
As of April 28, White Horse had disinfected more than 11,000 vehicles in Virginia and South Carolina.
“The response from customers has been humbling,” Rust said.
White Horse’s local fundraising efforts aim to build a close bond with the communities it serves, the company said.
Headquartered in Warrenton, White Horse has six Virginia locations—in Culpeper, Charlottesville, Warrenton and Woodbridge, with two new locations coming to Harrisonburg and Franconia—and two sites in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
To learn more, visit whitehorseautowash.com, call 540-316-6019 or see the company’s Facebook page. The Culpeper wash is at 460 James Madison Highway.
