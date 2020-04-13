Local cases of COVID-19 continue to gradually climb with the latest health department figures putting the five-county tally at 69 confirmed cases – five more than on Saturday.
In Culpeper, planning and response is a continuous process local professionals are taking seriously.
As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, there were 20 cases of the contagious respiratory illness in Culpeper, 28 in Fauquier, six in Madison, 14 in Orange and one in Rappahannock County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Statewide, as of Monday, there were 5,747 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus—an increase of 473 cases in the previous 24-hour reporting period, Gov. Ralph Northam said in his 2 p.m. briefing.
Across Virginia, 903 people were hospitalized for the illness and 149 had died from COVID-19 – eight more than the previous reporting period.
Since schools, restaurants and other businesses shut down in recent weeks and the governor enacted a stay-at-home order until early June, cases have been slowing, Northam said, referring to model predictions released Monday by the health department.
“It shows our social distancing measures are working. We are slowing the spread of the virus,” he said.
Current models, subject to change, he advised, show Virginia hospitals have sufficient capacity to handle a surge in patients. But relaxing the social-distancing measures too soon could cause a higher spike in cases, said Northam, who is a medical doctor.
“We need to keep doing what we’re doing,” he said. “Stay home, stay away from large groups and wash your hands.”
Culpeper County career and volunteer fire and rescue crews remain prepared to respond.
“Both our career and volunteer agencies have responded to calls for patients with COVID-19 symptoms,” Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten said in an email on Monday.
Currently, career staff is operating at normal levels, with three advanced life-support units on duty and ready to respond around the clock, he said.
“We did realize a couple of very busy days last week in terms of call volume, but we are not currently experiencing any significant surges at this time,” Ooten said.
His agency continues to plan for worst-case scenarios to be prepared, he said last week. To that end, Emergency Services recently assisted with an initial walk-through and development of logistical plans for a local low acuity Patient Care Facility as an extension of the hospital surge plan.
In related news, other local folks are stepping up to gather and distribute still-in-short-supply personal protective equipment for health care workers and others on the front lines of the pandemic. Among others, East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell recently launched Culpeper COVID Mask Operation on Facebook.
Through the forum, some are making fabric masks while others are donating the materials. A drop-off box for clean supplies is located outside on the front porch at 306 S. East St. in downtown Culpeper.
“This page is to make handmade mask for our heroes in Culpeper and surrounding counties. If you can’t sew then please donate materials such as buttons, elastic, bungee cords, fitted sheets, etc.,” Campbell posted. “We are here to make a difference and keep everyone as safe as possible.”
Those working in the community and in need of a mask can contact her at 540/729-8654.
