The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is suspending all non-urgent services in its five local health departments in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The District operates Health Departments in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.
As of Thursday, there were 94 cases of the respiratory illness in Virginia and two deaths.
“To date we have zero cases in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District,” stated the district’s emergency planner Kathryn Hatter in an email Wednesday to county officials. “When we identify our first case we will send out a press release notifying our community partners and the media.”
The District has activated its Continuity of Operations plan to limit potential COVID-19 exposure for its staff and clients, and to allow medical staff to respond to this pandemic, she stated.
RRHD will modify its medical clinic operations and environmental and vital records services at all district locations through at least April 17. As of this week, all non-urgent visits, school physicals and car seat classes will be postponed until then. In addition, all immunization walk-in clinics, previously scheduled appointments and TB screening and testing will be postponed.
Local health departments will continue to see birth control and problem visits via appointments only. Local health departments will continue to serve patients with no prior immunizations, children 13 months and younger and those undergoing pre or post exposure rabies prophylaxis with us via appointment only.
Nutrition education classes and appointments for WIC services will be provided remotely via phone, mail, or email during this time, according to Hatter. Local health department employees will exercise social distancing in client interactions and sick clients are asked to delay their visits.
For questions about clinical services, residents can call 540-824-7350 for Culpeper County, 540-347-6400 for Fauquier, 540-948-5481 for Madison County, 540-672-1291 for Orange County and 540-675-3516 for Rappahannock.
All Environmental Health Office Services at District health departments will be provided remotely via phone, fax, mail, or email whenever possible. Staff will prioritize rabies investigations, processing private well applications for those out of water, environmental complaints that pose an immediate and acute public health threat, enforcement or consultation for priority violations at food establishments, inspections to open permitted facilities such as migrant labor camps and private sector onsite sewage and well permit applications and inspections.
Those interested in volunteering to support the public health response, should see www.vamrc.org<http://www.vamrc.org.
“Keep calm, wash your hands, and we will get through this by working together,” Hatter stated.
