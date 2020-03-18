Cancellations, postponements and local news briefs due to the coronavirus pandemic are replacing the Star-Exponent’s regular Community Calendar and Briefs during the outbreak.
Here is the latest:
Germanna Community College
Germanna Community College has postponed its May commencement. Normally, the college holds commencements in May and December, with 2,000 to 3,000 students, guests and faculty in attendance at each, spokesman Michael Zitz said Tuesday.
This year, Germanna will hold two separate ceremonies in December. The region has no faculty large enough to hold everyone.
“In future years, we might have one combined spring commencement at the Fredericksburg Nationals’ new baseball park, but nothing is planned there yet,” Zitz said. The new ballpark will have a capacity of 5,000.
Library of Congress
All public events at the Library of Congress are canceled until May 11. This includes the free movie screenings in the library’s Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper County, which likely will not resume until Thursday, May 14.
The library canceled events at all its facilities until mid-May because the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance this weekend recommending that organizations cancel large gatherings for the next eight weeks, Director of Communications April Slayton said late Tuesday.
All library buildings and facilities will be closed to the public until 8 a.m. April 1.
State Corporation Commission
The State Corporation Commission has ordered regulated utilities to halt disconnections for 60 days during the state of emergency.
All Smiles Dental Care
All Smiles Dental Care of Culpeper is closing its offices to routine care. For dental emergencies, call 825-4211. The office hopes to resume full operations on March 30.
Earth Day Network
Earth Day Network, the global organizer of Earth Day, will mark the day’s 50th anniversary with the first Digital Earth Day on April 22 to address urgent threats to people and the planet. A full scope of digital actions will be available at earthday.org. Earth Day Network is also postponing its live 50th anniversary of Earth Day event on Washington’s National Mall, originally scheduled for April 25, 2020, to Oct. 24-25, 2020.
Culpeper Police Department
The Culpeper Police Department’s lobby, effective Monday, has been secured for the safety of employees and citizens. Those needing assistance during regular business hours can access the vestibule instructions on how to get assistance. Department personnel have been trained to ask a series of questions to ensure safety of everyone involved prior to giving access to the lobby area. Community room events have been rescheduled or postponed until May 1. Temporarily, the Culpeper Police Department will not be providing applicant fingerprinting.
Virginia Gold Cup
The 95th running of the Virginia Gold Cup horse races, originally scheduled for May 2 in The Plains, has been postponed to Saturday, June 20. All pre-purchased tickets for May 2 will be honored on June 20. See vagoldcup.com.
Culpeper Parks & Recreation
All Culpeper County Parks & Recreation “Winter Season” programs and activities have been cancelled. In addition, the Department will not accept any facility rental applications for event dates that occur prior to May 1. All participants will receive a full or pro-rated refund, if applicable. {span id=”gc-number-1” class=”gc-cs-link” title=”Call with Google Voice”}540-727-3412{/span} or parks@culpepercounty.gov.
Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby
All events associated with the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby in Culpeper have been cancelled through May 1. The track facility is closed to the public until then.
Reformaton Lutheran Church
Reformation Lutheran Church of Culpeper has cancelled all onsite worship, including services on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The church will provide an update on or before April 1. Services will broadcast on Facebook Live at Reformation Lutheran Church.
Dining
The Culpeper Chik-fil-A restaurant has suspended all inside dining until further notice.
Social Security offices closed
Starting Tuesday, the Social Security Administration has closed all local offices to the public for in-person service, to protect older Americans and people with medical conditions, and its employees, coronavirus pandemic.
The agency will still provide critical services, online at socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
It urged using socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices to apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits, check an application’s or appeal’s status, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and more.
Most Social Security questions can be answered online without having to speak with a Social Security representative, it said. See the Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, Social Security will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead, the agency said. If you have a hearing scheduled, Social Security will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. Its call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone. Beware of scams; remember that Social Security employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.
If you cannot complete your business online, call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). That national number has many automated services that can be used without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.
