Grocer to give workers $2/hour temporary raise
Weis Markets, with two locations in Culpeper, on Saturday announced its store-level, hourly paid associates would be paid an additional $2/hour while the company continues to serve communities impacted by COVID-19 containment measures.
The temporary increase goes into effect on Sunday, March 22.
In a letter to employees, company Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis said, “I know how hard it has been to remain in stock on the high-demand products customers are looking for and that serving them during these stressful times isn’t always easy. But we know you’re getting the job done, and many of our customers appreciate your hard work and commitment. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.”
County Parks & Rec closures
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation has implemented a series of closures to programs and facilities. Among the changes, all existing facility rentals will be cancelled through May 9 and no new reservations will be taken. Remaining open to the general public and for non-group use are trails, the dog park at Lenn Park and the disc golf course at Spilman Park.
Town of Culpeper Government phone numbers
During the closure of town offices due to the pandemic, employees will be standing by ready to answer phone calls. Here’s how to contact them: Treasurer’s Office: 540/829-8220; Police Department: 540/727-3430; Public Services: 540/825-0285; Light & Power: 540/825-8165; Planning and Community Development: 540/829-8260; Tourism & Economic Development: 540/727-0611; Human Resources: 540/829-8290 and Town Clerk: 540/829-8240.
Once-a-day change to CCPS food pick-up
Starting Tuesday, March 24, Culpeper County Public Schools will limit its drive-thru meal sites to one distribution per day – 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Emerald Hill, Pearl Sample and Sycamore Park elementary schools. Students will receive lunch for the day and breakfast for the following day.
The change eliminates an earlier breakfast distribution and will also go in effect at the Galbreath-Marshall Building food distribution site being run by Culpeper Human Services.
Human Services lobby closed
The Culpeper Human Services building at 1835 Industry Drive and Culpeper Career Resource Center at 219 E Davis St. are closed to the public, but remaining fully operational during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Food Closets will be distributing at current location between 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Citizens can apply for Benefit Programs by calling toll free 855/635-4370 or online at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov.
Benefit Trail Ride for Little Fork is still on
The 7th Annual Benefit Trail Ride for Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department is still on, but with social distancing restrictions put in place.
The mostly outdoor fundraiser will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at Three Oaks Farm, 7073 Cedar Crossing Way in Rixeyville. Participants will be met at the gate, registered and told to follow parking direction. Riders will then mount up and go ride, according to a post over the weekend from the event organizer. Riders entering the arena for an obstacle run-thru are not to dismount or touch the evaluators or volunteers. There will be no handshaking, hugging or close association between anyone associated with the ride, the post stated.
Participants will ride on their own through beautiful, marked trials; a negative coggins test for horses and helmets for riders required. New this year is the indoor arena run-thru for $10. Cost for the benefit ride is $40 and will be limited to 80 riders. For information, contact Susan Smith at 703/298-8776 or susant123@hotmail.com. Visit littleforkvfrc.org/2020-trail-ride for downloadable forms. Registration deadline is April 7.
Wine & Design online and take-home
Wine and Design is reducing class sizes or temporarily closing studios. Various take-home paint kits and virtual classes are available, including a, ‘Hello Spring Piggy Door Hanger,” and painted floral wine glasses. The Culpeper Wine and Design Studio has postponed Mommy & Me Toddler Art Club events. See Wine & Design (Culpeper, VA) for details.
Kohl’s closed
Effective at 7 p.m. on March 19, Kohl’s temporarily closed its more than 1,100 department stores nationwide, including the one in Culpeper, at least until April 1. Employees were provided two calendar weeks of pay, according to a corporate release. Online shopping continues at Kohls.com or the store app. See Corporate.Kohls.com-updates
HOA meeting cancelled
The March 25 monthly meeting of the Redwood Lakes Homeowners Association in the community room at the Culpeper PD has been cancelled. All events in the community room are postponed until further notice.
Elective surgeries postponed
The 15 orthopaedic providers associated with Blue Ridge Orthopaedic & Spine Center will not be performing surgeries or assisting in surgeries (other than emergencies) until the coronavirus outbreak is over and/or the ban on elective surgeries is lifted.
Hospital food donations
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has released guidelines for those wishing to graciously donate meals for the staff of Novant UVA Culpeper Medical Center.
Large portions for sharing and multiple people touching serving utensils is a health concern so the hospital is requesting donations only of prepackaged, grab-and-go meals. This can include sandwiches, wraps, individual chip bags, protein and granola bars, salads in individual bowls, yogurts, parfaits, calzones, packed jerky, crackers etc. Businesses or individuals wishing to donate meals to healthcare workers at the hospital should contact the Chamber, assisting with a meal schedule, at 540/825 8628 or amy@culpeperchamber.com.
‘The Emerald Heist’ postponed
Windmore Foundation for the Arts has postponed April’s presentations of, “The Emerald Heist,” an interactive dinner theater show production at Prince Michel Winery and Coyote Hole Ciderworks.
Ticket holders should hold on to them as there are plans to reschedule in the near future. For updates, see windmorefoundation.org.
Orange County closures and board meeting
The Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office closed to foot-traffic on March 20. Staff will be available to answer questions at 540/672-4441. To submit documents, citizens are encouraged to email, fax, mail, or use the 24-hour drop box at 112 W. Main St. in Orange.
The Orange County Board of Supervisors’ Budget Subcommittee will meet on Tuesday, March 24 immediately following the closed session scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Airport Conference Room, 11275 Aviation Way.
The Orange County Treasurer’s Office will close to all foot traffic beginning Monday, March 23. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide balance information at 540/672-2656. In addition to answering the phones, payments received through mail, drop-box, and web/phone will be processed. Citizens are encouraged to pay online at orangecountyva.gov or by calling 844/278-4361. Customer number, bill number, and amount to be paid are necessary to process the payment.
Payments can be also dropped in the 24-hour drop-box on Main Street or mailed to Orange County Treasurer, P.O. Box 469, Orange, VA 22960.
Orange County DSS is also closing its offices to the public on Monday. See details for continued provision of DSS services at http://www.orangecountyva.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=929
Finally, the Orange County Voter’s Registrar Office is also closed to the public. Staff will continue to offer absentee voting for the May 5 Town of Orange election. Eligible voters should call the office at 540/672-5262 to advise of their intention to absentee vote. Voters may also call ahead, and staff will meet them in the parking lot with the necessary forms.
DMV shutteredVirginia’s 75 DMV offices and mobile units are closed through April 2. Online services will remain available at dmv.virginia.gov. For those unable to renew online, or whose license or registration expires before May 15, a 60-day extension will be granted.
VDOT closes officesEffective March 20, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed its offices statewide and other non-public facilities to walk-in visitors until further notice. This includes all district offices, residencies, area headquarters and the agency’s Central Office in Richmond. The agency will implement a visitor-by-appointment process to ensure essential services and operations continue.
Safety rest areas and ferry facilities remain open to the public, with enhanced cleaning and protective measures in place. Service on the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry has been reduced, and drivers and passengers are asked to remain in their vehicles during trips.
RRCS updateEffective March 16, 2020, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services has temporarily closed its Bridges and Visions facilities. Clinic operations and the crisis assessment center remain open.
Clients attending appointments at the facilities are asked to not bring additional people into the buildings. This action is in place to follow CDC social distancing guidelines of six-feet and congregation of multiple persons.
Civil liberties email hotlineThe American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia has launched COVID19@acluva.org, an email hotline designated to receive information regarding civil rights and civil liberties violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone with information on abuses in Virginia prisons, jails or detention centers, or concerns about government responses should email the hotline to be reviewed by the ACLU-VA staff.
The email hotline is an effort to monitor any attempts of government overreach that limits civil liberties in ways that are not essential to public health and safety during this time of crisis. Tips sent to the email hotline will be studied to determine trends, systemic problems and emergency situations.
All information communicated through the email hotline should not be considered legal advice and is not in any way forming an attorney-client relationship. Anyone looking for legal assistance regarding an individual issue may visit the ACLU-VA’s intake webpage for additional information.
Rural Development goes remoteUSDA Rural Development has implemented enterprise-wide remote operational status effective immediately. Rural Development leadership and managers will continue to provide customer service while following CDC direction for social distancing. USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
