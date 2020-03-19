Courts
Culpeper General District Court and Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court will have very liberal scheduling policies for the foreseeable future, according to an advisory for all statewide courts posted at the Virginia Supreme Court web site. The local courts ask individuals who are not a party to a case or a necessary witness to please stay home. Those who have been ill or have een in contact with someone who was should call the clerk’s office before coming to court. People will only be allowed to Culpeper JDR court on a case-to-case basis, according to the advisory.
There will also be liberal continuance policies in place in Fauquier and Rappahanonck county GDC and JDR courts. There will be health screenings in place prior to entry. People with symptoms of coronavirus are asked to not enter the courthouse in these localities as well as nonessential individuals.
Eppard Orthodonics
Eppard Orthodonics of Culpeper is closed until April 6. The office encouraged patients to monitor its Facebook page for updates and said it would remain open for emergency appointments for anyone who is in pain or discomfort.
Orange County Board of Supervisors
The Orange County Board of Supervisors regular Meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24 has been cancelled. The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting in closed session at 10:30 a.m. on March 24 in the Airport Conference Room, 11275 Aviation Way.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, along with all Virginia electric cooperatives, will not disconnect members for nonpayment of electric service. In addition, members will not incur late fees or other related fees as a result of nonpayment.
Culpeper Architectural Review Board
The Culpeper Architectural Review Board meeting on March 25 is cancelled. The Culpeper Town Parks & Recreation Commission meeting on March 23 is also cancelled.
Veterans Job Fair
The Greater Washington D.C. Veterans Job Fair on March 19 will now be a virtual event at https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId= 79e53eef-bab0-467c-98a2-ab7b00dc5d26
Library pansy sale
The April 3 Pansy Sale at the Culpeper Library is cancelled.
Grocery shopping, workers needed
Beginning Thursday, March 19, grocery shopping at Martin’s or Giant will be reserved for those 60 or older from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily. This will allow customers in this age category to shop in a less-crowded environment, which enables social distancing. They’ll also be shopping prior to any other customers entering. The Giant Company is hiring temporary and part-time team workers at Giant, Martins, and other Giant-owned stores. Immediate positions include service associates, cashiers, general stock clerks, drivers and fulfillment center selectors are available. Those interested, including anyone whose employment may have been affected by the pandemic, can apply online at giantfoodstores.com/ or martinsfoods.com/ or speak with any store manager.
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities
The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities has cancelled public meetings for the next 45 days. The Board is also ensuring the needs and concerns of people with disabilities are heard and acknowledged during multiple coronavirus planning meetings with state agencies.
Library of Congress
Registration for the film ID workshop, Mostly Lost, on the Library of Congress Packard Campus for Audio Visual Conservation is being delayed. Previously slated to begin March 17, registration is on hold until further notice. At this time, the plan is for Mostly Lost 9 to be held as announced: Wednesday June 17—Saturday June 20. To adhere to this schedule, all other deadlines for unidentified material are being observed. Film sleuths may assist with identifications virtually by visiting the Mostly Lost Flickr page.
University of Mary Washington
The University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg has cancelled its Fourth Annual Day of Giving online set for March 19. The University instead encourages its constituents to focus on each other, their loved ones, and their communities.
Pranapiloga
Pranapiloga on Madison Road in Culpeper will start outdoor yoga classes on March 18 in the field next to the wellness studio. Private massage and other individual services are also available. Sign up online.
