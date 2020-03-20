The Culpeper County Planning Commission meeting on April 8 is postponed until further notice. The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission Work Session on April 2 has been cancelled. The Culpeper County School Board meeting on March 23 has been cancelled.
The Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School choral trip to Disney World scheduled for later this month has been cancelled. School officials are working with Four Seasons Tours, the travel company, to resolve details of the cancellation, including the matter of refunds. School officials, as of Thursday, were not sure what the amount of the refund will be due to different policies of the various vendors used for the school trip. All trip money raised through fundraisers will be go back into the Choir Boosters account for future use.
The Dolley Madison Garden Club has cancelled Historic Garden Week in Orange County, previously slated for April 18. The Saturday driving tour, “Gordonsville: Lovers Lane to Main Street,” had hoped to feature two horse farms, the sprawling stone home at Tewksbury and Chance Farm with a headquarters at The Exchange Hotel. Those who purchased advance tickets will be contacted about a refund.
Culpeper Renaissace, Inc. has postponed all originally scheduled events for a minimum of eight weeks. This includes CRI’s Volunteer Appreciation Reception, Gnarly Hops & Barley Fest, Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market Opening Day, and May’s 3rd Thursday Summer Concert. CRI believes that postponing these events is the safest course of action and CRI will continue to keep the public informed of any additional changes or cancellations.
Effective March 19, all Washington Heritage Museums in the Fredericksburg area will close to the public. This includes the Mary Washington House, Rising Sun Tavern, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop and St. James’ House. The closure will remain effect for the foreseeable future. Donations are gratefully accepted at washingtonheritagemuseums.org.
Orange County government has postponed or canceled many community programs, classes, events, and reservations at County facilities until further notice. The Visitors Center in the train station in the town of Culpeper is no longer being staffed. Orange County childcare programs have been suspended and libraries are closed.
The Culpeper Wellness Foundation invites non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities serving Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties to inquire about grant availability to support critical community health needs related to the COVID-19 crisis. Please contact Foundation president Shari Landry at slandry@culpeperwellness.org.
DICK’S Sporting Goods will temporarily close all retail locations for two weeks, effective March 18. The store plans to reopen Thursday, April 2. During this time, a curbside pickup option will be available to customers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
Effective March 19, Atlantic Union Bank will temporarily close all consumer banking lobby locations until further notice. The bank’s drive-thru will be open for customers during normal banking hours and ATM locations are available across the region and through a nationwide network. Customers with specialized service needs can call their local branch to be assisted over the phone or schedule an in-branch appointment.
